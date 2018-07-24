Tribe: feds support bill protecting tribe's reservation land

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

Comic-Con fans go wild meeting first female 'Doctor Who'

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

Trump was taped talking of paying for Playboy model's story

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

From 'stalker' to 'walker': Woman gets dream job as zombie

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...

California's power grid operators are calling for voluntary electricity conservation as parts of the U.S. Southwest brace for another day of scorching heat.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Taylor Jeremiah cools off while walking through a fountain early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the year with highs this week expected to appro...

Police say two more suspects have been arrested in the deaths of two males whose bodies were found under a door floating in the Flint River in Michigan.

(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP). Flint Police investigate after two bodies were found along the bank of the Flint River on Thursday, July 12, 2018, under the I-475 overpass near the intersection of Lyman Street and Riverside Drive on Flint's east s...

A Massachusetts tribe is touting support from a key federal agency in its bid to protect its reservation lands.

The family of a Florida man who was fatally shot by another man he had pushed to the ground is demanding that prosecutors file charges against the gunman.

Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...

Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

The Michigan Supreme Court has granted new trials after a man who witnessed his mother's murder at age 8 said the wrong men are in prison.

Boyhood memory leads to new trials in Detroit murder case

A federal judge has rejected claims that a long-stalled irrigation dam on the Yellowstone River would doom an endangered fish species that dates to the time of dinosaurs.

(James Woodcock/The Billings Gazette via AP, File). FILE - In this 2014, file photo, from left, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks employees Dave Fuller, Chris Wesolek, and Matt Rugg release a pallid sturgeon after taking blood samples from the fish. A ...

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

LA chief says police, not gunman, fired fatal shot at market

California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading.

MASHPEE, Mass. (AP) - The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe is touting support from a key federal agency in its bid to protect its reservation lands.

The Cape Cod tribe on Tuesday highlighted written testimony submitted to Congress by Bureau of Indian Affairs Acting Director Darryl LaCounte stating the agency's support of legislation enshrining the 321-acre reservation into law.

But the mayor of Brockton, Massachusetts and other opponents submitted testimony critical of the proposal, saying the bill serves to benefit a Malaysian casino company partnering with the tribe on a planned casino.

The testimony was submitted ahead of a House Committee on Natural Resources hearing on the proposal.

The U.S. Department of Interior is reviewing a 2015 decision granting the lands to the tribe in a case being closely watched by tribes across the country.

