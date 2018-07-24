US agencies win fight over Yellowstone dam, endangered fish

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

From 'stalker' to 'walker': Woman gets dream job as zombie

From 'stalker' to 'walker': Woman gets dream job as zombie

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.

Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...

California's power grid operators are calling for voluntary electricity conservation as parts of the U.S. Southwest brace for another day of scorching heat.

California's power grid operators are calling for voluntary electricity conservation as parts of the U.S. Southwest brace for another day of scorching heat.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Taylor Jeremiah cools off while walking through a fountain early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the year with highs this week expected to appro...

(AP Photo/Matt York). Taylor Jeremiah cools off while walking through a fountain early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the year with highs this week expected to appro...

Police say two more suspects have been arrested in the deaths of two males whose bodies were found under a door floating in the Flint River in Michigan.

Police say two more suspects have been arrested in the deaths of two males whose bodies were found under a door floating in the Flint River in Michigan.

(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP). Flint Police investigate after two bodies were found along the bank of the Flint River on Thursday, July 12, 2018, under the I-475 overpass near the intersection of Lyman Street and Riverside Drive on Flint's east s...

(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP). Flint Police investigate after two bodies were found along the bank of the Flint River on Thursday, July 12, 2018, under the I-475 overpass near the intersection of Lyman Street and Riverside Drive on Flint's east s...

A Massachusetts tribe is touting support from a key federal agency in its bid to protect its reservation lands.

A Massachusetts tribe is touting support from a key federal agency in its bid to protect its reservation lands.

The family of a Florida man who was fatally shot by another man he had pushed to the ground is demanding that prosecutors file charges against the gunman.

The family of a Florida man who was fatally shot by another man he had pushed to the ground is demanding that prosecutors file charges against the gunman.

Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.

Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...

Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

The Michigan Supreme Court has granted new trials after a man who witnessed his mother's murder at age 8 said the wrong men are in prison.

The Michigan Supreme Court has granted new trials after a man who witnessed his mother's murder at age 8 said the wrong men are in prison.

A federal judge has rejected claims that a long-stalled irrigation dam on the Yellowstone River would doom an endangered fish species that dates to the time of dinosaurs.

A federal judge has rejected claims that a long-stalled irrigation dam on the Yellowstone River would doom an endangered fish species that dates to the time of dinosaurs.

(James Woodcock/The Billings Gazette via AP, File). FILE - In this 2014, file photo, from left, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks employees Dave Fuller, Chris Wesolek, and Matt Rugg release a pallid sturgeon after taking blood samples from the fish. A ...

(James Woodcock/The Billings Gazette via AP, File). FILE - In this 2014, file photo, from left, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks employees Dave Fuller, Chris Wesolek, and Matt Rugg release a pallid sturgeon after taking blood samples from the fish. A ...

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading.

California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading.

(James Woodcock/The Billings Gazette via AP, File). FILE - In this 2014, file photo, from left, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks employees Dave Fuller, Chris Wesolek, and Matt Rugg release a pallid sturgeon after taking blood samples from the fish. A ...

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - A federal judge rejected claims that a long-stalled irrigation dam in Montana would doom a primitive, endangered fish species, prompting U.S. officials to say Tuesday that a contract for the project will be awarded by the end of the year.

Judge Brian Morris ruled last week that environmental groups failed to prove there were practical alternatives to the Yellowstone River dam that will serve about 400 farmers in western North Dakota and eastern Montana.

It will include a fish passage so about 125 pallid sturgeon can reach upstream spawning grounds that they've been separated from for decades.

A request for construction bids on the government-sponsored project was issued last week. Bids are due Aug. 16 and a contract is expected to be awarded sometime in 2018, said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokeswoman Jamie Danesi.

Federal officials previously estimated the project would cost $59 million, but Danesi said Tuesday the final price could range from $40 million to $50 million.

The long-snouted pallid sturgeon, which evolved from fish from the age of the dinosaurs, are already cut off from their spawning grounds by a wood-and-rock irrigation dam in eastern Montana.

Morris twice put the new dam on hold during the past several years after opponents said there was no proof the fish passage would help sturgeon. As an alternative, they argued for the installation of a pump system to deliver water to farmers.

An appeals court overruled Morris in April and sent the case back to him for further review. In a ruling issued last Friday, the judge noted again there was "weak" information on whether pallid sturgeon would use the fish passage.

But Morris said the environmentalists who sued to stop the dam and fish passage failed to prove it was worse for sturgeon than the existing rock weir.

Attorneys for the environmentalists who sued over the project were weighing whether to appeal, said Jonathan Proctor with Defenders of Wildlife.

"We will continue to work toward a solution that will restore a free flowing Yellowstone River for the pallid sturgeon while providing water for irrigators," Proctor said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.