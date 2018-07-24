Mom Slams Target For ‘Way Too Short’ Shorts For Tweens - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Mom Slams Target For ‘Way Too Short’ Shorts For Tweens

Posted: Updated:
By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
Connect

A mom’s trip to Target ended in outrage when she was unable to find a suitable pair of shorts for her 10-year-old daughter.

The woman took to Facebook, calling out Target for offering “teeny-tiny, itsy-bitsy, way-too-short” shorts to tweens.   

“I don’t fancy myself a prude, but neither do I take the responsibility to teach my daughters about modesty and appropriate dress lightly. We live in a culture sexualized enough as it is; I wish I could go shopping for my tween and not have to worry about her backside or her underwear showing in a pair of athletic shorts,” she wrote.

The post has since spread throughout social media, as other parents weigh in with their opinions.

One person commented saying, “I totally agree…I have the same problem and yes I ended up buying boys shorts for my daughter…it’s incredible.”

While another person responded saying, “shorts have been that short for a very long time…”

The woman ended her post by asking the company to consider making changes.

“In the meantime, consider the challenge issued: it’s time to do better by our tween girls.

Sincerely, A mom of daughters,” she wrote.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Reports: Singer Demi Lovato Rushed To Hospital In Possible Heroin Overdose

    Reports: Singer Demi Lovato Rushed To Hospital In Possible Heroin Overdose

    According to multiple outlets, pop singer Demi Lovato has been taken to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible drug overdose. TMZ reported Tuesday afternoon that law enforcement indicated it was a heroin overdose. Her condition was not immediately available. However, social media reaction has been swift. Law enforcement sources tell us Demi was treated with Narcan -- an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses -- at her home. We've confirmed the OD occurred at her house in the Hol...

    More >>

    According to multiple outlets, pop singer Demi Lovato has been taken to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible drug overdose. TMZ reported Tuesday afternoon that law enforcement indicated it was a heroin overdose. Her condition was not immediately available. However, social media reaction has been swift. Law enforcement sources tell us Demi was treated with Narcan -- an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses -- at her home. We've confirmed the OD occurred at her house in the Hol...

    More >>

  • Mom Slams Target For ‘Way Too Short’ Shorts For Tweens

    Mom Slams Target For ‘Way Too Short’ Shorts For Tweens

    A mom’s trip to Target ended in outrage when she was unable to find a suitable pair of shorts for her 10-year-old daughter. The woman took to Facebook, calling out Target for offering “teeny-tiny, itsy-bitsy, way-too-short” shorts to tweens.    “I don’t fancy myself a prude, but neither do I take the responsibility to teach my daughters about modesty and appropriate dress lightly. We live in a culture sexualized enough as it is; I wish I could...More >>
    A mom’s trip to Target ended in outrage when she was unable to find a suitable pair of shorts for her 10-year-old daughter. The woman took to Facebook, calling out Target for offering “teeny-tiny, itsy-bitsy, way-too-short” shorts to tweens.    “I don’t fancy myself a prude, but neither do I take the responsibility to teach my daughters about modesty and appropriate dress lightly. We live in a culture sexualized enough as it is; I wish I could...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.