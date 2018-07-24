Mom Slams Target For ‘Way Too Short’ Shorts For Tweens

According to multiple outlets, pop singer Demi Lovato has been taken to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible drug overdose. TMZ reported Tuesday afternoon that law enforcement indicated it was a heroin overdose. Her condition was not immediately available. However, social media reaction has been swift. Law enforcement sources tell us Demi was treated with Narcan -- an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses -- at her home. We've confirmed the OD occurred at her house in the Hol...More >>
