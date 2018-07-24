Mom Slams Target For ‘Way Too Short’ Shorts For Tweens

A mom’s trip to Target ended in outrage when she was unable to find a suitable pair of shorts for her 10-year-old daughter.

The woman took to Facebook, calling out Target for offering “teeny-tiny, itsy-bitsy, way-too-short” shorts to tweens.

“I don’t fancy myself a prude, but neither do I take the responsibility to teach my daughters about modesty and appropriate dress lightly. We live in a culture sexualized enough as it is; I wish I could go shopping for my tween and not have to worry about her backside or her underwear showing in a pair of athletic shorts,” she wrote.

The post has since spread throughout social media, as other parents weigh in with their opinions.

One person commented saying, “I totally agree…I have the same problem and yes I ended up buying boys shorts for my daughter…it’s incredible.”

While another person responded saying, “shorts have been that short for a very long time…”

The woman ended her post by asking the company to consider making changes.

“In the meantime, consider the challenge issued: it’s time to do better by our tween girls.

Sincerely, A mom of daughters,” she wrote.