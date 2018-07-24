Appeals court says 2nd Amendment allows open carry of guns

Tuesday, July 24 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-07-24 19:37:41 GMT
(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...
Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>
(AP Photo/Sarah Betancourt, File). FILE - In this July 11, 2018 file photo, students and community activists rally at Northeastern University in Boston demanding the school cancel a multimillion-dollar research contract with U.S. Immigration and Custom...
Colleges being pressured to cut ties with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid the public outcries over the separation of migrant families along the nation's southern border.More >>
Tuesday, July 24 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-07-24 19:32:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...
North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting...More >>
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...
Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>
Tuesday, July 24 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-07-24 19:32:32 GMT
(KGO-TV via AP). In this video image courtesy of KGO-TV shows Lahtifa Wilson, 26, the wounded sister of an 18-year-old woman fatally stabbed in the neck while transferring trains, responds to a reporter in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018. Lahtif...
The hunt for a man police say slashed to death an 18-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack in the San Francisco Bay Area has ended where it began: in a train station.More >>
Tuesday, July 24 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-07-24 19:32:19 GMT
The Trump administration and American Civil Liberties Union have failed to agree on how much time parents should have to decide whether to seek asylum after they are reunited with their children who were separated...More >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.
