Judge faults government tracking of separated families

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

A federal appeals court has ruled that the 2nd Amendment provides the right to openly carry a gun in public for self-defense.

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Edvin Cazun, of Guatemala, right, hugs his son Samuel at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as they reunite after being separated about a month ago at the southern border after they crossed the Rio Grande into...

A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

The Trump administration and American Civil Liberties Union have failed to agree on how much time parents should have to decide whether to seek asylum after they are reunited with their children who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...

The hunt for a man police say slashed to death an 18-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack in the San Francisco Bay Area has ended where it began: in a train station.

(KGO-TV via AP). In this video image courtesy of KGO-TV shows Lahtifa Wilson, 26, the wounded sister of an 18-year-old woman fatally stabbed in the neck while transferring trains, responds to a reporter in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018. Lahtif...

The family of a man arrested on suspicion of stabbing a teenager to death at a California train station says he's seriously mentally ill and the state failed to provide him with proper treatment.

(Bay Area Rapid Transit via AP). In this surveillance camera image released Monday, July 23, 2018, by Bay Area Rapid Transit is John Lee Cowell, a suspect wanted in the stabbings of two women at a BART station in Oakland, Calif. A man fatally stabbed a...

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). New York Daily News photo assignment editor Reggie Lewis, left, and an unidentified coworker leave the newspaper's office after they were both laid off, Monday, July 23, 2018, in New York. The tabloid will cut half of its news...

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying "pay with cash.".

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A federal judge on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration's accounting of hundreds of parents who may have been deported after being separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border, calling it "a deeply troubling reality."

U.S. Dana Sabraw was responding to a government court filing that said 463 parents may not be in the United States. The government said those findings are based on case notes and are under review, signaling the number could change.

"It's the reality of a policy that was in place that resulted in large numbers of families being separated without forethought as to reunification and keeping track of people, and that's the fallout we're seeing," he said in a court.

The comments were in line with his long-standing criticism of the government's "zero-tolerance" policy on illegal entry for causing many families to be separated. He also praised the administration's recent efforts to reunite as many people as possible before his court-imposed deadline of Thursday, calling it "a remarkable achievement."

As many as 2,551 children 5 and older are being considered for family reunification, though the administration deems more than 900 "either not eligible, or not yet known to be eligible, for reunification."

There have been 1,187 children reunified with their parents or "other appropriate discharges," which include guardians and sponsors, according to a government filing.

Tuesday's hearing - the seventh in the case this month - came after negotiations broke down between the government and the American Civil Liberties Union on how much time parents should have to decide whether to seek asylum after they are reunited with their children. The impasse kept a temporary halt on deporting reunified families in place at least until a hearing on Friday.

According to a government filing in federal court on Tuesday, the administration proposed a four-day waiting period, three days shorter than the ACLU proposed. ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt disputed that account and said more details would be offered in a court filing Wednesday.

The Justice Department's longer waiting period would increase costs and occupy limited beds, David Jennings, an official at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in a declaration filed with the court. It costs $319 a day to detain a family member, and there are about 2,500 to 2,700 beds nationwide to house families.

The ACLU argues that parents need at least a week to discuss whether to seek asylum with their children, lawyers and advocates.

"Things are really a mess on the ground and we absolutely need seven days," Gelernt said.

Justice Department attorney Scott Stewart disputed Gelernt's remarks that reunifications were "a mess."

The two sides appeared close to an agreement on Monday when they jointly requested a 24-hour extension to iron out differences.

___

Associated Press writer Amy Taxin in Santa Ana, California, contributed to this report.

