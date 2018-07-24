Government, ACLU differ on wait time for asylum seekers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Government, ACLU differ on wait time for asylum seekers

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Contentious Georgia GOP runoff tests Trump voters' loyalty

    Contentious Georgia GOP runoff tests Trump voters' loyalty

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-07-24 19:37:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...
    Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>
    Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Colleges face petitions, protests to split with ICE

    Colleges face petitions, protests to split with ICE

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-07-24 19:37:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sarah Betancourt, File). FILE - In this July 11, 2018 file photo, students and community activists rally at Northeastern University in Boston demanding the school cancel a multimillion-dollar research contract with U.S. Immigration and Custom...(AP Photo/Sarah Betancourt, File). FILE - In this July 11, 2018 file photo, students and community activists rally at Northeastern University in Boston demanding the school cancel a multimillion-dollar research contract with U.S. Immigration and Custom...
    Colleges being pressured to cut ties with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid the public outcries over the separation of migrant families along the nation's southern border.More >>
    Colleges being pressured to cut ties with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid the public outcries over the separation of migrant families along the nation's southern border.More >>

  • Family wants gunman charged after fatal parking lot dispute

    Family wants gunman charged after fatal parking lot dispute

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-07-24 19:35:04 GMT
    The family of a Florida man who was fatally shot by another man he had pushed to the ground is demanding that prosecutors file charges against the gunman.More >>
    The family of a Florida man who was fatally shot by another man he had pushed to the ground is demanding that prosecutors file charges against the gunman.More >>
    •   

By ELLIOT SPAGAT
Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union failed to agree on how much time parents should have to decide whether to seek asylum after they are reunited with their children who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

The administration proposed a four-day waiting period, three days shorter than the ACLU proposed, according to government filing in federal court.

The longer waiting period would increase costs and occupy limited beds, David Jennings, an official at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in a declaration filed with the court. It costs $319 a day to detain a family member, and there are about 2,500 to 2,700 beds nationwide to house families.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw imposed a temporary halt last week on deporting reunified families after the ACLU requested the one-week waiting period, citing "persistent and increasing rumors ... that mass deportations may be carried out imminently and immediately upon reunification." The ACLU argued parents needed the time to discuss whether to seek asylum with their children, lawyers and advocates.

The two sides appeared close to an agreement on Monday when they jointly requested a 24-hour extension to iron out differences.

Sabraw was scheduled to consider the dispute at his seventh hearing on the case this month on Tuesday. He will also review the status of efforts to reunify more than 2,500 ages 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline on Thursday. He imposed a July 10 deadline for dozens of children under 5.

On Monday, the administration said in a court filing that 463 parents may not be in the United States. It said those findings are based on case notes and are under review, signaling the number could change.

There have been 1,187 children reunified with their parents or "other appropriate discharges," which include guardians and sponsors, according to Monday's filing.

More than 1,600 parents were considered eligible for reunification, including 217 who have been released into the United States. About 900 more are considered "either not eligible, or not yet known to be eligible, for reunification."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.