Woman describes alleged sexual grooming by Ohio State coach

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

The hunt for a man police say slashed to death an 18-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack in the San Francisco Bay Area has ended where it began: in a train station.

(KGO-TV via AP). In this video image courtesy of KGO-TV shows Lahtifa Wilson, 26, the wounded sister of an 18-year-old woman fatally stabbed in the neck while transferring trains, responds to a reporter in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018. Lahtif...

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

Colleges being pressured to cut ties with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid the public outcries over the separation of migrant families along the nation's southern border.

(AP Photo/Sarah Betancourt, File). FILE - In this July 11, 2018 file photo, students and community activists rally at Northeastern University in Boston demanding the school cancel a multimillion-dollar research contract with U.S. Immigration and Custom...

Eco-conscious San Francisco is expected to join the city of Seattle in outlawing plastic straws used to suck down Mai Tais and slurp up bubble tea.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This July 17, 2018 photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. Eco-conscious San Francisco joins the city of Seattle in banning plastic straws, along with tiny coffee stirrers and cup pluggers, as par...

A passenger on a tour boat that was pelted by exploding lava off Hawaii's Big Island last week shielded his girlfriend from the molten rock and waited for death as searing debris came ripping through the catamaran's roof.

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP, File). FILE - This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big I...

The Trump administration and American Civil Liberties Union have failed to agree on how much time parents should have to decide whether to seek asylum after they are reunited with their children who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A former diver is suing USA Diving over allegations a coach sexually abused her beginning when she was 16.

The family of a Florida man who was fatally shot by another man he had pushed to the ground is demanding that prosecutors file charges against the gunman.

Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.

(The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coast...

A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio State University diving club coach began pressuring a female diver for sex within weeks after meeting her when she was 16, the former diver said Tuesday in an interview.

Former diver Estee Pryor said she had no experience with men when the 27-year-old coach approached her and began complimenting her.

The coach was "telling me I was the most honest, and mature, and kind girl he's ever met," Pryor said in an interview with NBC's Megyn Kelly. The relationship with former coach Will Bohonyi became sexual within a week, Pryor said.

Pryor said she was raised to respect men and never challenge them.

Asked why she declined to pursue a prosecution at the time, she said: "My thing is, they couldn't do their job, so they put it on me. I was 17 years old, and they made it my responsibility to take action for somebody else's mistake."

After learning of the allegations, Ohio State has said, without identifying victims, that it notified campus police, USA Diving and Franklin County Children's Services, as well as law enforcement in Montgomery County, Maryland, where a federal lawsuit says teammates discovered the diver's sexual relationship with Bohonyi at a national competition.

A campus police investigation was opened in August 2014 and then closed at the complainant's request before being reopened this January, also at the former diver's request, according to the university.

University police are working with the county prosecutor's office in that pending investigation, according to Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson.

Robert Allard, an attorney representing Pryor, told NBC that Ohio State did not act after being presented with photos and videos of sexual encounters between the coach and the then-teenage girl, an allegation repeated in the lawsuit.

Johnson responded Tuesday: "Law enforcement has always been in possession of any images that may have existed."

Pryor is one of two former divers suing Bohonyi, Ohio State University and USA Diving, accusing them of ignoring or obstructing inquiries into allegations that the coach sexually abused them when they were young athletes.

The suit alleges that Bohonyi, who had coached at the Ohio State University Diving Club and was fired in 2014, coerced and forced the divers into frequent sex, telling them, "You owe me this." It was filed July 11 in Indianapolis federal court.

The AP does not typically name victims of sexual assault, but Pryor has given permission for her name to be used publicly, said Jon Little, an Indianapolis-based lawyer representing her.

Court records list Bohonyi as representing himself without providing contact information. A message was left Tuesday at a cellphone number listed as his.

USA Diving declined to comment.

Ohio State said the school opened an administrative investigation in 2014 after learning about the allegations against Bohonyi and he was fired in August 2014.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.