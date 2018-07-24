Death of Oklahoma County Jail inmate investigated

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says a 35-year-old inmate at the county jail has died.

Authorities say Blaine Petrie was found unresponsive shortly after 10 p.m. Monday in a cell at the jail. Correctional staff and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but Petrie was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m. Petrie's cellmate says he thought Petrie was sleeping and did not report anything suspicious.

Public Information Officer Mark Opgrande says Petrie was booked into the jail at 10:46 p.m. Sunday on a driving under the influence complaint following a collision.

Opgrande says the sheriff's office has launched an investigation and that the cause of Petrie's death will be determined by the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

The findings of the investigation will be turned over to the district attorney for review.

