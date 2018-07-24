OHP, OSBI Investigate Fatality Crash In Payne County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OHP, OSBI Investigate Fatality Crash In Payne County

File photo File photo
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

One person is dead after a crash Monday night in Payne County, authorities said.

The crash happened when a gray van crossed the divider and rolled several times from the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Stillwater.

One female died at the scene. 

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are assisting Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.

OSBI agents are investigating because the crash may have a connection with another ongoing investigation, according to a news release.

