Heat radiates across Southwest; Death Valley hottest

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

From 'stalker' to 'walker': Woman gets dream job as zombie

From 'stalker' to 'walker': Woman gets dream job as zombie

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.

Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...

Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

Eco-conscious San Francisco is expected to join the city of Seattle in outlawing plastic straws used to suck down Mai Tais and slurp up bubble tea.

Eco-conscious San Francisco is expected to join the city of Seattle in outlawing plastic straws used to suck down Mai Tais and slurp up bubble tea.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This July 17, 2018 photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. Eco-conscious San Francisco joins the city of Seattle in banning plastic straws, along with tiny coffee stirrers and cup pluggers, as par...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This July 17, 2018 photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. Eco-conscious San Francisco joins the city of Seattle in banning plastic straws, along with tiny coffee stirrers and cup pluggers, as par...

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering.

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). New York Daily News photo assignment editor Reggie Lewis, left, and an unidentified coworker leave the newspaper's office after they were both laid off, Monday, July 23, 2018, in New York. The tabloid will cut half of its news...

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). New York Daily News photo assignment editor Reggie Lewis, left, and an unidentified coworker leave the newspaper's office after they were both laid off, Monday, July 23, 2018, in New York. The tabloid will cut half of its news...

California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading.

California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading.

Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.

Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him.

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Edvin Cazun, of Guatemala, right, hugs his son Samuel at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as they reunite after being separated about a month ago at the southern border after they crossed the Rio Grande into...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Edvin Cazun, of Guatemala, right, hugs his son Samuel at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as they reunite after being separated about a month ago at the southern border after they crossed the Rio Grande into...

North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting in the San Francisco Bay Area.

North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help.

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A field of corn is seen in front of a barn carrying a large Trump sign in rural Ashland, Neb., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will provide $12 billion in emergency relief to ease the pain o...

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A field of corn is seen in front of a barn carrying a large Trump sign in rural Ashland, Neb., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will provide $12 billion in emergency relief to ease the pain o...

Farmers applaud federal help but want trade deals done

Farmers applaud federal help but want trade deals done

(AP Photo/Matt York). Phoenix city employee Tammy Vo stands by a water mister as she hands out cooling neckerchiefs to morning commuters early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest we...

(AP Photo/Matt York). Phoenix firefighter Juan Rodriguez hands out a cooling neckerchief to morning commuter Arielle Thomas early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the ...

(AP Photo/Matt York). Kids wear cooling neckerchiefs given to them by firefighters early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the year with highs this week expected to app...

(AP Photo/Matt York). Phoenix firefighter Juan Rodriguez hands out cooling neckerchiefs to morning commuters early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the year with highs...

(AP Photo/Matt York). Taylor Jeremiah cools off while walking through a fountain early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the year with highs this week expected to appro...

By ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Scorching heat radiated across the U.S. Southwest on Tuesday, with the highest temperatures expected in California's Death Valley during a week that forecasters say could prove to be the region's hottest this year.

A high of 124 degrees (51 Celsius) was forecast in Death Valley and was expected to nudge up a few more degrees on Thursday as Arizona and parts of California, Utah and Nevada remained under an excessive heat warning. Highs up to 111 (44 Celsius) were expected Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Phoenix was also forecast to be among the hottest urban areas in the Southwest, with highs passing 100 (38 Celsius) by midmorning and hitting 113 (46 degrees) by early afternoon.

"The hottest weather of the year will persist the next several days with near record highs for many locations," the National Weather Service in Phoenix said in its forecast. "After this period of hot and dry weather for the majority of the area, better moisture will arrive back into the region late in the week."

Forecasters extended the excessive heat warning for Arizona's Grand Canyon through Thursday, with highs in the South Rim area expected in the low 90s.

The weather agency uses a complicated formula that varies from region to region to declare an excessive heat warning, including close to record or record-breaking temperatures.

In California, power grid operators called for cutbacks in electricity usage as parts of the U.S. Southwest dealt with another day of scorching heat.

With triple-digit temperatures forecast across the region, the California Independent System Operator Corp. urged people to ease off blasting air conditioners or using washing machines or other appliances during the peak power usage times of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also urged people to stay out of the sun.

"When temperatures are high, even a few hours of exertion may cause severe dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke," said Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, the county's interim health officer.

Children, the elderly and pets shouldn't be left in homes without air conditioning or in cars even with open windows because temperatures can quickly soar to life-threatening levels, he said.

Phoenix on Monday recorded a sweltering 115 degrees (46 Celsius), breaking the previous record for the day, according to the weather service office.

With some of the highest Southwest temperatures over the next few days expected in Phoenix, officials cautioned people to stay hydrated and take advantage of cooler indoor buildings.

"Nationwide, heat is the #1 heat-related killer," the weather service in Phoenix said on its website.

"Another very hot day is in store for Arizona with high temps at or above record levels," the weather service office in Tucson said in a tweet. "Drink plenty of water and limit your time outside."

Maricopa County public health officials say 155 people died in the Phoenix area last year from heat-caused illnesses such as heat stroke.

Spokeswoman Jeanene Fowler said Tuesday there have been five confirmed heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County this year, with the cause of another 34 deaths still under investigation.

"The numbers are definitely under what they were at the same time last year, so that's a positive sign," Fowler said.

Elsewhere in the western U.S., the hot, sunny weather prompted officials to raise the fire danger at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming to a high ranking for the first time this year.

The high ranking comes after lightning sparked the first wildfire of the season near Yellowstone. No special restrictions were placed on campfires at the park.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.