Some Ritz Cracker Products Recalled Over Possible Salmonella Risk

Mondelez International is issuing a voluntary recall for some of its Ritz Crackers products because of a potential risk of salmonella. The Hanover, New Jersey-based company says it's recalling 16 varieties of Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products in the U.S.

The products contain whey powder, which its supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Mondelez says no illnesses have been reported yet. Symptoms of salmonella include fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Consumers who have these products should not eat them, and should discard them. Any questions should be directed to the company at 1-844-366-1171.

The microorganism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products listed in the grid below: 

