Beloved Dog Mauled By 4 Loose Dogs In His Own Yard

A beloved family pet is mauled by four dogs, and the owner says she doesn’t have the cash for the vet bills.

The pet owner says her dog was right where he was supposed to be, in his own fenced in yard, when he was attacked.

"I'm scared I'm going to lose him. I've had him since he was six weeks old." The dog’s owner Terresa Wilson said.

Wilson’s 6-year-old dog Jax is a 115-pound lap dog who greets everyone with a gentle nudge of the nose. But his size was no match for the four dogs that attacked him Monday morning.

"There are very deep cuts to his head and injuries to the inner ears. Both inner ears and draining blood. He's missing teeth even. Bites on his feet. Chest," Wilson said.

Wilson says the dogs that attacked Jax regularly get loose, and neighbors say the same. An animal control officer who came to take a report says he was recently called to the neighborhood because of loose dogs.

News 9 went to the home where Wilson says the dogs live. One was unleashed and covered in ticks.

The man at the home says the dogs are his nephew’s dogs and they should be chained up, but they seldom are.

"I've been here for a year and they've been running the streets for a year," Wilson said.

Wilson took Jax to a vet but has no way to pay the bill.

"I have no money. I have no money at all. I can't work because I've had several surgeries."

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says when something like this happens, sometimes they can help.

"Sometimes we have groups that we work with that are able to help and contact them and they'll provide assistance to owners in need." Jon Gary with Animal Welfare said.

Wilson is grateful for the help but says this never should have happened in the first place.

“It's not fair," Wilson said.

Jax has several deep puncture wounds, but he is expected to survive, according to the vet.