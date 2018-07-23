Administration reports nearly 1,200 family reunifications

Monday, July 23 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-07-23 22:59:08 GMT
The Trump administration says nearly 1,200 family reunifications have occurred for children 5 and older who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018
(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...
A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?".More >>
Monday, July 23 2018
(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.
A Missouri lawmaker says change is needed to improve the safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats after 17 people were killed when one sunk last week at Table Rock Lake near Branson.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). A makeshift memorial of flowers, candles and notes grows on the sidewalk outside the Los Feliz Trader Joe's store in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 22, 2018. A day earlier, Trader Joe's employee Melyda Corado was shot and kille...
A relative says a deadly shootout at a Los Angeles supermarket started with a domestic feud miles away.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018
(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Jason McMillan, 36, of Riverside, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and paralyzed in the Oct, 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting, reacts as he talks about that evening and is upset MGM's decision, during a personal acc...
Victims of a fatal mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival are outraged they are being sued by the company that owns the hotel where the gunman opened fire.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.
The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018
(Aaron Lavinsky /Star Tribune via AP). FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Ruszczyk Damond at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Damond was killed by Minneapolis police officer M...
The family of a woman who was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer last year after she called 911 to report a possible assault is suing the officer, his partner and the city.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018
U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than...More >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Trump administration says nearly 1,200 family reunifications have occurred for children 5 and older who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline.
The Justice Department said in a court filing Monday that there have been 1,187 reunifications "or other appropriate discharges" by the Health and Human Services Department's Office of Refugee Resettlement. The filing doesn't elaborate on "other appropriate discharges."
The administration has identified 2,551 adults who have been separated from their children 5 and older.
U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw has set a deadline of Thursday for the government to reunite all older children with their parents. He set an earlier deadline for children under 5.
