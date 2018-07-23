Administration reports nearly 1,200 family reunifications - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Trump administration says nearly 1,200 family reunifications have occurred for children 5 and older who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline.

The Justice Department said in a court filing Monday that there have been 1,187 reunifications "or other appropriate discharges" by the Health and Human Services Department's Office of Refugee Resettlement. The filing doesn't elaborate on "other appropriate discharges."

The administration has identified 2,551 adults who have been separated from their children 5 and older.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw has set a deadline of Thursday for the government to reunite all older children with their parents. He set an earlier deadline for children under 5.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

