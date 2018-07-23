Administration reports nearly 1,200 family reunifications

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

From 'stalker' to 'walker': Woman gets dream job as zombie

Officials in Philadelphia have reversed their decision and now say that Jay-Z's Made in America music festival will remain on the city's grandest boulevard.

U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than 2,500 children with their families.

The family of a woman who was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer last year after she called 911 to report a possible assault is suing the officer, his partner and the city.

(Aaron Lavinsky /Star Tribune via AP). FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Ruszczyk Damond at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Damond was killed by Minneapolis police officer M...

The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.

Duck boat probe will check if Coast Guard rules were ignored

Victims of a fatal mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival are outraged they are being sued by the company that owns the hotel where the gunman opened fire.

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Jason McMillan, 36, of Riverside, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and paralyzed in the Oct, 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting, reacts as he talks about that evening and is upset MGM's decision, during a personal acc...

A relative says a deadly shootout at a Los Angeles supermarket started with a domestic feud miles away.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). A makeshift memorial of flowers, candles and notes grows on the sidewalk outside the Los Feliz Trader Joe's store in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 22, 2018. A day earlier, Trader Joe's employee Melyda Corado was shot and kille...

A Missouri lawmaker says change is needed to improve the safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats after 17 people were killed when one sunk last week at Table Rock Lake near Branson.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?".

(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

The Trump administration says nearly 1,200 family reunifications have occurred for children 5 and older who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Trump administration says nearly 1,200 family reunifications have occurred for children 5 and older who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline.

The Justice Department said in a court filing Monday that there have been 1,187 reunifications "or other appropriate discharges" by the Health and Human Services Department's Office of Refugee Resettlement. The filing doesn't elaborate on "other appropriate discharges."

The administration has identified 2,551 adults who have been separated from their children 5 and older.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw has set a deadline of Thursday for the government to reunite all older children with their parents. He set an earlier deadline for children under 5.

