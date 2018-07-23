Oklahoma pharmacy board to consider director's future - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma pharmacy board to consider director's future

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The State Board of Pharmacy has scheduled a special meeting to discuss possible disciplinary action against its executive director after authorities confirmed she's under investigation.

The six-member board plans to meet Wednesday to discuss the employment of Executive Director Chelsea Church and the possible appointment of an interim executive director.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater confirmed last week that he asked state investigators to look into a series of text exchanges between Church and former state Health Department attorney Julia Ezell. The text exchanges appear to show Church offering Ezell a job at the agency in exchange for rules requiring a pharmacist at medical marijuana dispensaries. Ezell was later charged with sending threatening messages and lying to authorities.

Church has not been charged and didn't return messages seeking comment.

