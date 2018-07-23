Edmond Public Schools Changes Cellphone Policy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Edmond Public Schools Changes Cellphone Policy

Posted: Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

There will be no cellphones allowed in class at Edmond Public Schools. The school board voted to revise their policy to limit the use of cellphones beginning this school year.

It's hard to find a teenager without a phone in hand, even in school.

“I use it as a calculator, I use it to text my parents, I use it as a calendar to remind myself of my homework that night,” said student Kaitlyn Root.

But next year, in Edmond schools those phones will have to be put way in their backpack, locker, purse or somewhere else out of sight.

“I think the main goal is we’re trying to enhance what’s happening in the classroom,” said Randy Decker with Edmond Public Schools.

Decker said the change in policy was motivated by an upgrade in technology.

“As the district has moved to a digital one-to-one conversion that every student in the sixth through twelfth grade has a Chromebook, they now have all the tools and resources that they need on that Chromebook. So, it minimizes the need for a phone,” said Decker.

There are exceptions to the policy such as necessary monitoring for students with specific health needs, and specific classes and clubs.

Otherwise, students will have to wait until passing periods and during lunch.

If a student is caught with their phone, it could be confiscated until parents are notified.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.