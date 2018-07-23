Philadelphia State of Mind: Jay-Z's festival is staying put - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Philadelphia State of Mind: Jay-Z's festival is staying put

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jay-Z's Made in America music festival will stay in the heart of the Philadelphia.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Roc Nation's chief operating officer said Monday the festival would remain on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as they work out operational issues.

The city said last week the annual festival needed to move to a new location starting in 2019, citing how long it takes to set up and knock down the two-day festival.

Jay-Z accused the mayor of showing "zero appreciation" for what the festival had done for Philadelphia.

Made in America draws up to 50,000 people annually to the parkway, a heavily visited expanse of museums, monuments, fountains and the famed "Rocky" steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Post Malone are set to perform this year.

