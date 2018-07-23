12 audio files sent to prosecutors in Michael Cohen probe

Monday, July 23 2018 5:20 PM EDT2018-07-23 21:20:35 GMT
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.
The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 5:20 PM EDT2018-07-23 21:20:02 GMT
(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...
A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?".More >>
A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?".More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-07-23 21:19:29 GMT
(Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Jones filed a motion Friday, July 20, 2018, to dismiss a defamation l...
Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is moving to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by the families of some of the 26 people killed in the 2012 Connecticut school shooting.More >>
Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is moving to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by the families of some of the 26 people killed in the 2012 Connecticut school shooting.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-07-23 21:19:18 GMT
(Ellen Banner/The Seattle Times via AP, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2009 file photo, former Seattle Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen, 87, retired and living in Montana, testifies at the King County Courthouse in Seattle. Former Seattle Archbishop Raymon...
Former Seattle Archbishop Raymond G. Hunthausen has died at 96.More >>
Former Seattle Archbishop Raymond G. Hunthausen has died at 96.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-07-23 21:16:15 GMT
(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.
A Missouri lawmaker says change is needed to improve the safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats after 17 people were killed when one sunk last week at Table Rock Lake near Branson.More >>
A Missouri lawmaker says change is needed to improve the safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats after 17 people were killed when one sunk last week at Table Rock Lake near Branson.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-07-23 21:16:09 GMT
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). A makeshift memorial of flowers, candles and notes grows on the sidewalk outside the Los Feliz Trader Joe's store in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 22, 2018. A day earlier, Trader Joe's employee Melyda Corado was shot and kille...
A relative says a deadly shootout at a Los Angeles supermarket started with a domestic feud miles away.More >>
A relative says a deadly shootout at a Los Angeles supermarket started with a domestic feud miles away.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-07-23 21:15:56 GMT
(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Jason McMillan, 36, of Riverside, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and paralyzed in the Oct, 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting, reacts as he talks about that evening and is upset MGM's decision, during a personal acc...
Victims of a fatal mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival are outraged they are being sued by the company that owns the hotel where the gunman opened fire.More >>
Victims of a fatal mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival are outraged they are being sued by the company that owns the hotel where the gunman opened fire.More >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.
NEW YORK (AP) - A court filing reveals that a dozen audio recordings seized by the FBI from President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, have been forwarded to federal prosecutors.
The recordings were among many data files taken from Cohen last spring as part of a probe of his business practices.
A court-appointed lawyer helping to decide which of the seized files are protected by attorney-client privilege, said in a court filing Monday that prosecutors got the recordings Friday after attorneys for Trump and Cohen dropped their argument that the files should remain confidential.
The same day, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said Cohen had recorded a conversation in which the president had discussed a potential payment to squash the story of a former Playboy model who says she had an affair with Trump.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information,
sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.