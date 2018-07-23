Rauner says he didn't know about candidate's cash giveaway

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Taylor Jeremiah cools off while walking through a fountain early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the year with highs this week expected to appro...

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). A makeshift memorial of flowers, candles and notes grows on the sidewalk outside the Los Feliz Trader Joe's store in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 22, 2018. A day earlier, Trader Joe's employee Melyda Corado was shot and kille...

Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a shooting at a Mormon church on Sunday in Nevada.

(Churchill County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Churchill County Sheriff's office shows John O'Conner. Police in the northern Nevada city of Fallon are trying to determine why O'Conner walked into his Mormon church on Sun...

A Missouri lawmaker says change is needed to improve the safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats after 17 people were killed when one sunk last week at Table Rock Lake near Branson.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?".

(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

APNewsBreak: Judges in California and South Carolina have ordered cellphone carriers to shut down nearly 200 contraband cellphones used by inmates in state prisons to conduct crimes.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2009, file photo, Correctional Officer Jose Sandoval inspects one of the more than 2,000 cell phones confiscated from inmates at California State Prison, Solano in Vacaville, Calif. Judges in ...

The Trump administration says nearly 1,200 family reunifications have occurred for children 5 and older who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline.

U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than 2,500 children with their families.

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner said Monday he didn't know a candidate for Chicago mayor planned to hand out $200,000 to churchgoers at a service where the governor also spoke, a scene that prompted opponents to accuse the Republican of trying to buy votes for his own re-election.

Rauner, who's facing a tough fight for a second term this fall, said he learned "after the fact" that Willie Wilson distributed the cash and checks at an African-American church Sunday morning and was "pretty upset" about it.

"I think the idea of handing out cash if you're a candidate for office is outrageous," he said. "It should not happen."

Critics questioned Rauner's version of events, with Conservative Party governor candidate and state Sen. Sam McCann saying Rauner had reached "a new low." The director of the Democratic Party of Illinois, state Rep. Christian Mitchell, called it "one of the most highly unethical campaign stunts Rauner has ever conducted."

Wilson, a Democratic businessman and philanthropist running for mayor, sent a release to news media early Sunday announcing the 2019 mayoral candidate would give away $300,000 to help homeowners pay "staggering" property tax bills. WGN-TV video showed him peeling bills from a thick wad of cash and handing them to people as they filed by him.

The Illinois State Board of Elections said Wilson didn't break any campaign finance laws because the money came from his non-profit foundation, not his campaign fund. Wilson's campaign also denied he was trying to buy votes.

Wilson has given out funds for the same purpose in the past, and Rauner said Monday he's contributed $200,000 to Wilson's foundation over the past year to help with the effort. The wealthy former private equity investor said it was his understanding that people receiving the funds are vetted, and the money is provided via check to people who might lose their homes because they can't pay their taxes.

Rauner said he wasn't sure if his donation was part of what was handed out Sunday, but said he'd ask for his money back if it was.

During his speech at Sunday's service, Rauner outlined his efforts to reduce property taxes. He said the pastor at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church invited him to speak, and a campaign aide accompanied him.

Rauner also faced questions about vote buying in Chicago's African-American community in 2014, when he deposited $1 million of his personal funds in a South Side credit union while TV cameras rolled. Rauner said the money was to encourage economic development through small business loans.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.