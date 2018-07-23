Recreational Marijuana Petition Very Close To Goal - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Recreational Marijuana Petition Very Close To Goal

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

In order for State Question 797 to make it on the November 2018 ballot 124,000 signatures are required. 

As of Sunday, Green the Vote, the group behind a petition for recreational marijuana, claims 118,023 signatures have been gathered on the petition seeking to make it legal for citizens 21 and older. SQ 797 would also allow for commercial entities to set up a recreational marijuana industry in the state. 

On July 9, Green the Vote reported it had 81,116 signatures.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
