Riversport OKC To Feature Jaws At Floating Films

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Floating Films at RIVERSPORT Rapids provides an opportunity for customers to watch a free film from the riverbanks or rent a tube for $10 per person. 

The most anticipated film in the lineup, Jaws, will be shown this Saturday, July 28 at dusk, about 9 p.m.  

“We showed Jaws last year and it was a hit. This year we received quite a few requests to bring it back,” explained Executive Director Mike Knopp. “It was easy to say yes.”

Passes can be purchased inside the McClendon Whitewater Center the day of the movie. Big Water Grill will be open late for drinks and snacks. No outside food or drinks allowed. 

