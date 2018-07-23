2 more arrested in deaths of 2 males found in Flint River - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

2 more arrested in deaths of 2 males found in Flint River

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Police say two more suspects have been arrested in the deaths of two males whose bodies were found under a door floating in the Flint River in eastern Michigan.

Flint police Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth confirmed the arrests Sunday and said the suspects are expected to be arraigned this week. Names haven't been released.

The bodies were found July 12 by a fisherman who moved the door so his line wouldn't get tangled. Twenty-four-year-old Robert Wheeler Jr. already faces first-degree murder and other charges. He's jailed without bond. He has said he will hire an attorney, but none was listed Monday in court records.

Family members have identified one of the victims as 19-year-old Ted-Mundo Meeks. The name of the other victim hasn't been released.

