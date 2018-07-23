Streetcar Progress Leads To Road Closures In Downtown OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Streetcar Progress Leads To Road Closures In Downtown OKC

Streetcar progress is moving along as scheduled in Oklahoma City, which means drivers will notice some closures around downtown.

Streetcar crews have been working to put wires up downtown and they are now in the process of adjusting the tension. At 7 a.m. Monday workers began closing the intersection of NW 11th and Dewey. 

Work will continue through 5 p.m. Lanes will remain open at NW Walker and NW 11th. 

On Tuesday similar work will be done at NW 10th and Robinson where the intersection will also be shut down. One westbound lane of NW 10th will be open during the scheduled closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

