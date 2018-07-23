Copy of Ben Franklin's 'Join or Die' cartoon up for auction

Monday, July 23 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-07-23 13:28:53 GMT
(AP Photo/Alex Sanz). The black-tie Apollo Celebration Gala is held under a Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, July 21, 2018. The event kicked off a yearlong celebration of the upcoming 50-year anniversary...
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin noticeably absent from a gala kicking of a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon landing.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 9:27 AM EDT2018-07-23 13:27:39 GMT
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). A makeshift memorial of flowers, candles and notes grows on the sidewalk outside the Los Feliz Trader Joe's store in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 22, 2018. A day earlier, Trader Joe's employee Melyda Corado was shot and kille...
A relative says a deadly shootout at a Los Angeles supermarket started with a domestic feud miles away.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 9:27 AM EDT2018-07-23 13:27:20 GMT
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...
Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 9:27 AM EDT2018-07-23 13:27:13 GMT
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.
The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-07-23 13:21:58 GMT
(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file). FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne speaks during a press conference at the FCA headquarter, in Balocco, Italy. The boards of Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari and CNH Industrial have be...
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chairman has written a letter to the carmaker's employees to inform them that long-time CEO Sergio Marchionne's condition has worsened, preventing him from returning to the company he...More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-07-23 13:15:41 GMT
U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than...More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-07-23 13:09:32 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2000, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush waves as he leaves Methodist Hospital with his cardiologist, Mark Hausknecht, after a news conference in Houston. Hausknecht, who once treate...
Authorities in Houston have released a composite sketch of the man suspected of fatally shooting a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-07-23 13:09:23 GMT
(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte). Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, right, and his future Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, speaks to the press outside his party's headquarters in Mexico City, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Lopez Obrador has release...
Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has released a seven-page letter he sent to U.S. President Donald Trump detailing how he plans to improve Mexico's economy and security so Mexicans do not feel...More >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A copy of the "Join or Die" political cartoon that appeared in Benjamin Franklin's Pennsylvania Gazette newspaper in 1754 is up for auction.
Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles tells The Philadelphia Inquirer the copy is the only one known to exist outside the one held by the Library of Congress.
The cartoon, which features the colonies fractured in the form of a serpent, aimed to rally the British colonies to join against the French and their Native American allies during the Seven Years War between Great Britain and France.
Sanders Auctions says bidding will begin at $40,000 on Thursday.