Copy of Ben Franklin's 'Join or Die' cartoon up for auction - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Copy of Ben Franklin's 'Join or Die' cartoon up for auction

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Gala opens countdown to 50th anniversary of 1st moon landing

    Gala opens countdown to 50th anniversary of 1st moon landing

    Monday, July 23 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-07-23 13:28:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Sanz). The black-tie Apollo Celebration Gala is held under a Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, July 21, 2018. The event kicked off a yearlong celebration of the upcoming 50-year anniversary...(AP Photo/Alex Sanz). The black-tie Apollo Celebration Gala is held under a Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, July 21, 2018. The event kicked off a yearlong celebration of the upcoming 50-year anniversary...
    Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin noticeably absent from a gala kicking of a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon landing.More >>
    Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin noticeably absent from a gala kicking of a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon landing.More >>

  • Deadly LA market shooting started with domestic feud

    Deadly LA market shooting started with domestic feud

    Monday, July 23 2018 9:27 AM EDT2018-07-23 13:27:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). A makeshift memorial of flowers, candles and notes grows on the sidewalk outside the Los Feliz Trader Joe's store in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 22, 2018. A day earlier, Trader Joe's employee Melyda Corado was shot and kille...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). A makeshift memorial of flowers, candles and notes grows on the sidewalk outside the Los Feliz Trader Joe's store in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 22, 2018. A day earlier, Trader Joe's employee Melyda Corado was shot and kille...
    A relative says a deadly shootout at a Los Angeles supermarket started with a domestic feud miles away.More >>
    A relative says a deadly shootout at a Los Angeles supermarket started with a domestic feud miles away.More >>

  • Drought forces emergency measures for US West's wild horses

    Drought forces emergency measures for US West's wild horses

    Monday, July 23 2018 9:27 AM EDT2018-07-23 13:27:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>
    •   

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A copy of the "Join or Die" political cartoon that appeared in Benjamin Franklin's Pennsylvania Gazette newspaper in 1754 is up for auction.

Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles tells The Philadelphia Inquirer the copy is the only one known to exist outside the one held by the Library of Congress.

The cartoon, which features the colonies fractured in the form of a serpent, aimed to rally the British colonies to join against the French and their Native American allies during the Seven Years War between Great Britain and France.

Sanders Auctions says bidding will begin at $40,000 on Thursday.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.