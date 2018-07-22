Bell chimes 17 times at memorial for Branson boat victims - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bell chimes 17 times at memorial for Branson boat victims

Posted: Updated:
(Nathan Papes /The Springfield News-Leader via AP). College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo., held a community wide memorial service on Sunday, July 22, 2018, for the families, friends and victims of the duck boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake. (Nathan Papes /The Springfield News-Leader via AP). College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo., held a community wide memorial service on Sunday, July 22, 2018, for the families, friends and victims of the duck boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake.
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Duck boat accident survivor Tia Coleman is comforted by her sister Leeta Bigbee after speaking to the media at Cox Medical Center Branson Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Branson, Mo. Coleman lost nine family members in the accide... (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Duck boat accident survivor Tia Coleman is comforted by her sister Leeta Bigbee after speaking to the media at Cox Medical Center Branson Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Branson, Mo. Coleman lost nine family members in the accide...
The inspection service issued a written report on the vessels for the company in August 2017. The inspection service issued a written report on the vessels for the company in August 2017.
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People look at a memorial in front of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People look at a memorial in front of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.
(Nathan Papes /The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Family of victims of the duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake leave after a community wide memorial service for the families, friends and victims at College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo., on Su... (Nathan Papes /The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Family of victims of the duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake leave after a community wide memorial service for the families, friends and victims at College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo., on Su...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mexican president-elect vows improvements to deter migration

    Mexican president-elect vows improvements to deter migration

    Sunday, July 22 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-07-23 00:50:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte). Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, right, and his future Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, speaks to the press outside his party's headquarters in Mexico City, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Lopez Obrador has release...(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte). Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, right, and his future Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, speaks to the press outside his party's headquarters in Mexico City, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Lopez Obrador has release...
    Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has released a seven-page letter he sent to U.S. President Donald Trump detailing how he plans to improve Mexico's economy and security so Mexicans do not feel...More >>
    Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has released a seven-page letter he sent to U.S. President Donald Trump detailing how he plans to improve Mexico's economy and security so Mexicans do not feel the need to migrate.More >>

  • Elon Musk, artist settle copyright row over tooting unicorn

    Elon Musk, artist settle copyright row over tooting unicorn

    Sunday, July 22 2018 8:47 PM EDT2018-07-23 00:47:10 GMT
    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and an artist have settled a row over a farting unicorn.More >>
    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and an artist have settled a row over a farting unicorn.More >>

  • Family, home still unfamiliar to Honduran baby

    Family, home still unfamiliar to Honduran baby

    Sunday, July 22 2018 8:47 PM EDT2018-07-23 00:47:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Esteban Felix). Adalicia Montecinos holds her year-old son Johan, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, at a restaurant in Yojoa, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan arrived in San Pedro Sula...(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). Adalicia Montecinos holds her year-old son Johan, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, at a restaurant in Yojoa, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan arrived in San Pedro Sula...
    A baby who came to embody the Trump administration's family separation policy is back with his parents in Honduras after five months.More >>
    A baby who came to embody the Trump administration's family separation policy is back with his parents in Honduras after five months.More >>
    •   

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - The 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri lake were remembered Sunday during a service attended by around 200 people in the tourism community of Branson.

A church bell at Williams Chapel at College of the Ozarks chimed 17 times for those who died Thursday at Table Rock Lake, the Joplin Globe reported.

"Today we honor the 17 lives that were lost," said Branson Mayor Karen Best. "We honor the 14 survivors. And we honor the many heroes who did everything in their power to save lives."

The service was held at the college near the site of the accident, which happened as winds approached hurricane strength. The city and college hosted the remembrance for the victims.

Nine of the people who died were part of one Indiana family. Online fundraisers had raised more than $400,000 for their funeral expenses by Sunday afternoon.

Two GoFundMe campaigns are underway for the Coleman family, who lost three generations in the duck boat accident.

GoFundMe spokeswoman Katherine Cichy says it's verified one campaign that's raising money. Ingrid Coleman Douglas tells The Indianapolis Star a second campaign is also legitimate.

Others killed were from Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.