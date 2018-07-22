Elon Musk, artist settle copyright row over tooting unicorn - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Elon Musk, artist settle copyright row over tooting unicorn

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Elon Musk, artist settle copyright row over tooting unicorn

    Elon Musk, artist settle copyright row over tooting unicorn

    Sunday, July 22 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-07-22 23:18:53 GMT
    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and an artist have settled a row over a farting unicorn.More >>
    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and an artist have settled a row over a farting unicorn.More >>

  • Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members

    Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members

    Sunday, July 22 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-07-22 23:18:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.
    More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.More >>
    More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.More >>

  • Family, home still unfamiliar to Honduran baby

    Family, home still unfamiliar to Honduran baby

    Sunday, July 22 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-07-22 23:18:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Esteban Felix). Adalicia Montecinos holds her year-old son Johan, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, at a restaurant in Yojoa, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan arrived in San Pedro Sula...(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). Adalicia Montecinos holds her year-old son Johan, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, at a restaurant in Yojoa, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan arrived in San Pedro Sula...
    A baby who came to embody the Trump administration's family separation policy is back with his parents in Honduras after five months.More >>
    A baby who came to embody the Trump administration's family separation policy is back with his parents in Honduras after five months.More >>
    •   

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and an artist have settled a row over a farting unicorn.

Musk in February tweeted a photo of a mug made by Colorado potter Tom Edwards that showed a tooting unicorn powering an electric vehicle. Edwards initially thanked Musk for the exposure.

But the artist got upset after Musk used the unicorn image to promote Tesla's sketch page feature and put the graphic in the automobiles' operating systems.

The Washington Post reports Edwards' lawyer asked Tesla in a letter in May to compensate the artist.

Musk on Saturday tweeted a link to a post on Edwards' website, which declared the "Copyright issue: RESOLVED!" Edwards said the agreement with Tesla "resolves our issues in a way that everyone feels good about."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.