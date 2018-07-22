Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than 2,500 children with their families.

U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than...

The New York Times says President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded him discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model who said she had had an affair with him.

The New York Times says President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded him discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model who said she had had an affair with him.

A federal judge says the Trump administration is making "great progress" toward meeting a July 26 deadline to reunite more than 2,500 children with their families after they were separated at the border.

A federal judge says the Trump administration is making "great progress" toward meeting a July 26 deadline to reunite more than 2,500 children with their families after they were separated at the border.

A private inspector says he warned the company operating duck boats in Missouri about serious design flaws, less than a year before the accident that killed 17 people.

A private inspector says he warned the company operating duck boats in Missouri about serious design flaws, less than a year before the accident that killed 17 people.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.

Police say they're trying to determine what prompted a man to shoot his grandmother and then run into a busy Los Angeles supermarket and hold dozens of people hostage for hours.

Police say they're trying to determine what prompted a man to shoot his grandmother and then run into a busy Los Angeles supermarket and hold dozens of people hostage for hours.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Los Angeles Police SWAT officers escort a group of people who were held for their safety by police across businesses surrounding a Trader Joe's supermarket, after a gunman held dozens of people hostage inside the store bef...

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Los Angeles Police SWAT officers escort a group of people who were held for their safety by police across businesses surrounding a Trader Joe's supermarket, after a gunman held dozens of people hostage inside the store bef...

Jonathan Gold, who became the first restaurant critic to win the Pulitzer Prize for criticism, has died.

Jonathan Gold, who became the first restaurant critic to win the Pulitzer Prize for criticism, has died.

Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin is expected to be noticeably absent from a gala kicking off a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon-landing, even though his foundation is a sponsor and he typically is the star attraction.

Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin is expected to be noticeably absent from a gala kicking off a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon-landing, even though his foundation is a sponsor and...

(AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Christina Korp, Buzz Aldrin's business manager, speaks at the commemoration for the upcoming anniversary of the 1969 mission to the moon and a gala for the non-profit space education...

(AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Christina Korp, Buzz Aldrin's business manager, speaks at the commemoration for the upcoming anniversary of the 1969 mission to the moon and a gala for the non-profit space education...

A baby who came to embody the Trump administration's family separation policy is back with his parents in Honduras after five months.

A baby who came to embody the Trump administration's family separation policy is back with his parents in Honduras after five months.

(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). Adalicia Montecinos holds her year-old son Johan, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, at a restaurant in Yojoa, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan arrived in San Pedro Sula...

(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). Adalicia Montecinos holds her year-old son Johan, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, at a restaurant in Yojoa, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan arrived in San Pedro Sula...

Authorities in Hawaii say two associates of a man suspected of killing a Big Island police officer have been arrested but the shooter remains at large.

Authorities in Hawaii say two associates of a man suspected of killing a Big Island police officer have been arrested but the shooter remains at large.

(Hawaii County Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Hawaii County Police Department shows Officer Bronson Kaliloa. Hawaii's entire Big Island police force was on alert Wednesday, July 18, 2018, for Justin Josh...

(Hawaii County Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Hawaii County Police Department shows Officer Bronson Kaliloa. Hawaii's entire Big Island police force was on alert Wednesday, July 18, 2018, for Justin Josh...

More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The federal judge who ordered children be reunited with their families after being separated at the border has been unyielding in his insistence that the Trump administration meet his deadline.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw (sah-BRAW') has been adamant that the government reunite more than 2,500 children 5 years old and older by Thursday. He was just as firm about a July 10 deadline for dozens of children under 5.

The judge initially appeared to be wrestling with the case, expressing reluctance to get too heavily involved in immigration enforcement decisions. But he went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to halt family separation by imposing the deadlines.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.