Entire Class Of Medical Students At University Of Houston To Get - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Entire Class Of Medical Students At University Of Houston To Get Free Tuition, Thanks To Anonymous Donor

Posted: Updated:
HOUSTON, Texas -

Medical students have a lot to worry about, from studying for exams to caring for patients to picking the right residencies, but for one entire class at the University of Houston, tuition won't be adding to that stress.  It's all paid for, thanks to an anonymous donor.

The university announced that a generous donor gave $3 million to the brand new UH College of Medicine Wednesday.  And the school is putting the money to good use.  The inaugural class of 30 students, who will begin med school in the fall of 2020, will have their tuition fully covered for all four years, reports CBS affiliate KHOU-TV.

"Student debt is the number one deterrent for students when applying to medical school," said Renu Khator, president of the University of Houston, said in a press release.  "This generous gift will allow such students an opportunity to attend and ultimately lead the future medical workforce."

The UH College of Medicine will begin accepting applications next year, KHOU-TV reports.  The dean of the school, Dr. Stephen Spann, says preference will be given to students who are from Texas and have an interest in practicing medicine in the state after they graduate.

The school says it will aim for "at least 50 percent of each graduating class to specialize in primary care," to address the "vast shortage of the primary care physicians in Houston and throughout Texas."  Texas is currently ranked 47th out of 50 states in primary care physician-to-population ratio, according to the press release.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.