Teen boy charged in fatal stabbing of another teen in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Tulsa police have arrested a teen in the fatal stabbing of another teen following a street fight involving at least 10 people.

Tulsa police Sgt. Dave Walker said in a statement Saturday that 17-year-old Shandrick Richardson was arrested and charged in the Friday stabbing with first-degree murder.

Police say that during the street fight, Richardson hit a 14-year-old with an unloaded gun. The group then pursued him on foot to a home. Richardson emerged with a knife, stabbing the 18-year-old victim.

The victim's friends drove him toward the hospital, but police say that on the way they abandoned their plan.

Emergency responders transported the victim to St. John Hospital where he died Friday evening.

No further details were made available. It was not immediately clear whether Richardson had a lawyer.

