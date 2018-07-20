OSBI Investigates State Board Of Pharmacy Director For Bribery

The OSBI is investigating the Oklahoma State Board Of Pharmacy Director Chelsea Church for bribery related to medical marijuana rules.

Church is accused of trying to bribe the now former OSDH General Counsel Julia Ezell with implementing the medical marijuana rules in the boards favor. According to text messages, Church offered Ezell a job.

Ezell resigned from her position after she allegedly falsified threatening messages and sent them to herself.

After the announcement of the investigation into Church, the medical marijuana advocacy group “Green The Vote” amended its lawsuit filed against the State Health Department to include both Church and Ezell.

Green The Vote says Oklahomans for Health have also joined their fight against the State Health Department.

