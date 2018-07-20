Group Amends Lawsuit Filed Against OSDH Concerning Medical Marijuana Rules

A medical marijuana advocacy group is amending its lawsuit filed against the state, Governor Mary Faillin, the Oklahoma State Health Department and members of the Oklahoma Department of Health.More >>
A medical marijuana advocacy group is amending its lawsuit filed against the state, Governor Mary Faillin, the Oklahoma State Health Department and members of the Oklahoma Department of Health.More >>
The OSBI is investigating the Oklahoma State Board Of Pharmacy Director Chelsea Church for bribery related to medical marijuana rules.More >>
The OSBI is investigating the Oklahoma State Board Of Pharmacy Director Chelsea Church for bribery related to medical marijuana rules.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!