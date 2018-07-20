Report: Oklahoma unemployment rate drops slightly in June - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Oklahoma unemployment rate drops slightly in June

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma unemployment rate fell slightly in June.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said Friday that the jobless rate fell from 4 percent in May to 3.9 percent in June.

The commission reported that the number of people with jobs rose by 5,805 while the number of jobless declined by 1,641.

The report says the professional and business services sector added 3,100 jobs from May to June and the trade, transportation and utilities sector added 1,000 employees. The leisure and hospitality sector lost 2,300 jobs and construction industry declined by 400 jobs.

The national unemployment rate stood at 4 percent for June.

