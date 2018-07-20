Murphy: Sky Blue soccer woes 'unacceptable,' will be fixed - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Murphy: Sky Blue soccer woes 'unacceptable,' will be fixed

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says reports of bleak living and working conditions for members of the women's soccer team he co-owns are "unacceptable" and will be fixed.

The Democratic governor says Friday he takes seriously published reports outlining shortcomings with Sky Blue FC.

Murphy says the buck stops with him, and promised to address complaints lodged by former players and others.

Complaints include players living in ramshackle housing , playing in facilities without showers and practicing in dirty clothes because of a lack of laundry service.

Murphy owns the team with Steven Temares, the CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond.

The governor says some complaints have already been remedied, while others remain to be dealt with.

