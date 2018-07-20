Ohio State: 100 ex-students report sex misconduct by doctor

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

Artworks owned by Robin Williams and memorabilia from his career including autographed scripts, awards and props will be auctioned in the fall.

Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leavin...

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has spared a condemned killer whose sentence was challenged after a juror came forward with concerns that the extent of the inmate's childhood abuse was shielded at trial.

A dog is home after police in a New Jersey shore town posted its mugshot on social media.

Police say a bicyclist who weaved past the gates blocking access to a bridge over a river in eastern Wisconsin escaped serious injury after falling into the gap that was created when the bridge started to rise.

(Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photo, firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Golden Pyramid House in Wadsworth, Ill. Authorities say the fire severely damaged the home that doubles as a tourist attraction in n...

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Lawmakers stand by as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, center, signs a bill banning smoking on parks and beaches on the boardwalk in Long Branch, N.J., Friday, July 20, 2018. Fines would start at $250 for a first offense and go up ...

The maker of a permanent birth control implant said Friday it will stop selling the device in the U.S. at the end of the year.

(Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals via AP). FILE - This image provided by Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals shows the birth control implant Essure. On Friday, July 20, 2018, the maker of the permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury ...

The New York Times says President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded him discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model who said she had had an affair with him.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...

(AP Photo/Kantele Franko). Former Ohio State University student Steve Snyder-Hill discusses a complaint he submitted decades ago about the behavior of Dr. Richard Strauss, during an interview at home in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. A law ...

By KANTELE FRANKO

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - More than 100 former students have provided firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by the now-dead Ohio State University team physician at the center of an ongoing investigation, the university said on Friday.

Over 200 former students and university employees have been interviewed by independent investigators reviewing allegations against Richard Strauss involving male athletes from 14 sports as well as his work at the student health center and his off-campus medical office, University President Michael Drake said.

"We are grateful to those who have come forward and remain deeply concerned for anyone who may have been affected by Dr. Strauss' actions," Drake said. "We remain steadfastly committed to uncovering the truth."

Ohio State has urged anyone with information to contact the investigators from Seattle-based law firm Perkins Coie, who are looking into the allegations, what university officials knew and how they responded to any concerns about Strauss.

The university said investigators plan 100 or more additional interviews. Those interviewed include Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, who denies some wrestlers' claims that he knew about abuse when he was an assistant coach at Ohio State.

Former athletes say they verbally raised concerns about Strauss as early as 1978, near the start of his two decades at the university.

Ohio State has a record of at least one documented complaint against Strauss. Paperwork from 1995 shows the then-director of the student health center said a student's complaint about being inappropriately touched by Strauss during an exam was the first such complaint he'd received.

The documentation that ex-student Steve Snyder-Hill obtained from Ohio State this week shows he complained about Strauss by phone - not by letter, as he'd recalled - and got a letter back from the director, Ted Grace.

Grace now leads student health services at Southern Illinois University. He declined to comment through a spokeswoman there.

___

Follow Franko on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/kantele10 .

___

Have a tip? Contact the authors securely at https://www.ap.org/tips

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.