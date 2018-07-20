Newton's 'Principia' among items in alleged $8M book scheme

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

It's more than $1 billion over budget and five years behind schedule, but an elaborate new veterans hospital is finally opening in suburban Denver with the promise of state-of-the-art medical care.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, the campus of the Veterans Administration hospital is under construction in Aurora, Colo. The center is set to open Saturday, July 21, 2018, years behind schedule and more than...

Scorching heat is spreading across much of the South, where temperatures are expected to soar over 100 degrees and persist into next week.

Ohio State says over 100 ex-students shared accounts of sexual misconduct by now-dead team doctor under investigation.

(AP Photo/Kantele Franko). Former Ohio State University student Steve Snyder-Hill discusses a complaint he submitted decades ago about the behavior of Dr. Richard Strauss, during an interview at home in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. A law ...

The New York Times says President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded him discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model who said she had had an affair with him.

Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leavin...

A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.

(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...

Flurry of unexpected tornadoes swept through central Iowa, injuring at least 17 people, flattening buildings in three cities and forcing a hospital evacuation.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). A local resident runs past a tornado-damaged building on Main Street, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town including the histori...

A former library archivist and an antique bookseller are charged with stealing millions of dollars' worth of rare books, illustrations, maps and photographs from a Pittsburgh library.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has spared a condemned killer whose sentence was challenged after a juror came forward with concerns that the extent of the inmate's childhood abuse was shielded at trial.

A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.

(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...

Honduran baby who appeared in US court is back in dad's arms

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

An archivist and an antique bookseller were charged Friday with stealing millions of dollars' worth of rare books, illustrations, maps and photographs from a Pittsburgh library over a 20-year period, including Isaac Newton's "Principia," considered a watershed of science.

In some cases, the archivist would use an X-Acto knife to cut potentially valuable maps and illustrations out of books in the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's historical collection, authorities said. They ultimately sold to other collectors famous originals that were hundreds of years old, authorities said.

Researchers found more than 300 items damaged or missing, a loss estimated at $8 million.

Charged were former Carnegie Library archivist Gregory Priore, 61, and bookstore owner John Schulman, 54, with theft, conspiracy, forgery, receiving stolen property and other counts in the disappearance of hundreds of items.

Lawyers for the men did not return messages seeking comment.

The alleged scheme started unraveling last year when appraisers with Pall Mall Art Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based art consultancy, began an audit sought by the library and discovered that items were missing or damaged since the last audit in 1991. The library locked down the room, and appraisers quickly began finding missing items for sale online, as well as items that had been sold or advertised by Schulman's bookstore, Caliban Book Shop, a block away from the library.

In June 2017, library officials contacted authorities and fired Priore.

Detectives say efforts to recover the items have netted books, plates and maps estimated at a value of $1.1 million. Some were found during a search last year of Schulman's book warehouse, detectives said.

One particularly valuable item allegedly stolen and recovered was Newton's "Philosophiae Naturalis Principia Mathematica," with an estimated value of $900,000.

Listed as a total loss are: "An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations" by Adam Smith, at a value of $180,000; "The Journal of..." by George Washington, estimated at $250,000; and "Reise in das Innere Nord-America" by Prince Alexander Philipp Maximilian and Karl Bodmer, at a value of $1.2 million.

In one case, the men allegedly forged a letter from the library to help them sell a book signed by Thomas Jefferson. The letter was designed to make it look as though the library had removed the book from its archives, detectives said.

A Pall Mall appraiser helping detectives found that book, "De la France et des Etats-Unis," for sale online for $95,000 from a bookstore in New York. The book had been bought and sold twice after Schulman allegedly sold it to Bartleby's, detectives said.

In a 36-page narrative filed in court, Priore told detectives that he first approached Schulman in the late 1990s about selling items from the library's special collection and that Schulman agreed to do it.

Priore, who in 1991 became manager and archivist of the library's special collections room, simply walked out of the library with books, authorities say. Sometimes he concealed maps or illustrations in a manila folder or, if it was larger, rolled it up and carried it out, they said.

"Priore chose items from the Oliver Room to give to Schulman to sell if Priore felt they had value," the complaint said. "He was unable to recall exactly what he took because he would just grab stuff off of the shelf."

Sometimes, Schulman requested a specific item from Priore, authorities said. Priore removed potentially valuable maps and bookplates from books that were otherwise in poor condition, even using an X-Acto knife to cut some items out, they said.

Schulman paid Priore up front and pocketed the cash from items he could unload, detectives said. Priore estimated that he netted $40,000 to $50,000 in total, and suspected that Schulman had received much more, detectives said.

The Carnegie library system was founded over a century ago with $1 million from steel magnate Andrew Carnegie, who went on to establish over 2,500 libraries around the world, according to the library.

