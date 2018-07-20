Rural county seeks to be first in Virginia to arm teachers

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leavin...

The Trump administration says it has reunified 364 children ages 5 and older with the parents after they were separated at the border, still leaving hundreds before a court-imposed deadline of next Thursday.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). This June 27, 2018 photo shows civil rights activist James Meredith in Jackson, Miss. “I've been in the God business all my life,” Meredith says. “Ole Miss to me was nothing but a mission from God. The Meredith March Agains...

A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.

(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has spared a condemned killer whose sentence was challenged after a juror came forward with concerns that the extent of the inmate's childhood abuse was shielded at trial.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...

The Sesame Street company is taking its beloved, critically acclaimed brand of educational television into the highly profitable world of classroom curriculum.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2010, file photo, characters from Sesame Street Live appear on the street by Madison Square Garden to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the live touring stage shows based on the PBS television ser...

A rural school district in southwest Virginia seeks to become the first in the state to arm teachers.

An estimated $3 million in fire and water damage following a fire at a pyramid home in suburban Chicago may force the owners to knock the tourist attraction down.

(Mark Welsh/Daily Herald via AP). This aerial photo shows fire damage to the Golf Pyramid House Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Wadsworth, Ill. Fire officials say no people were hurt but a dog died in the Tuesday fire. The Gold Pyramid House was built in...

By DENISE LAVOIE

AP Legal Affairs Writer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Nationally, teachers are overwhelmingly against the idea of carrying weapons into classrooms. Not so in the westernmost county of Virginia, where declining revenues from growing tobacco and mining coal have left the local government unable to afford more than four resource officers to protect 11 schools.

Despite strong criticism from the state capitol, a six-hour drive to the east, the Lee County School Board has voted to become Virginia's first county to arm their teachers and staff. Their next step is to ask a judge to exempt them from state law.

Board member Rob Hines says they were talking informally about possibly arming teachers for more than a year before the Parkland, Florida shooting killed 17 people.

"You can sit around and you can plan and you can think about things, but at some point, you've got to do something," Hines said. "We have a sworn duty to protect our children and our staff, and that's what we're trying to do."

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is considering his next move.

"Virginia law clearly prohibits guns in schools with only a few narrow exceptions, and there are good reasons for that," said Herring's spokesman, Michael Kelly.

"It's troubling to learn that people are putting so much time and effort into getting around the law and getting more guns into schools when the focus should clearly be on creating a safe, welcoming learning environment," Kelly said.

The Virginia Department of Education appeared to be caught off-guard by the plan, which was approved unanimously last week by a 5-0 vote of the school board.

"Typically, if a school division is contemplating doing something that is new and there are policy questions, the school division will contact the department and we'll work with them to provide guidance on the question and whatever support we can. In this case, we didn't have that conversation with the school division in advance of the vote," said spokesman Charles Pyle.

Hines said the board consulted extensively with attorneys. It plans to ask a circuit court judge to designate school employees who carry concealed guns or keep them in school safes to be "conservators of the peace," a designation the board believes would exempt them from the law that bars guns on school property.

School board members declined to say how many staff members they would like to see armed. Hines said each person chosen would undergo a psychological evaluation and extensive firearm and tactical training.

School districts in several states - including Texas, Missouri and Ohio - allow teachers to carry guns at school. President Donald Trump has tweeted that arming school staff is "a big & very inexpensive deterrent."

But the National Education Association said surveys of its members since Parkland show they "overwhelmingly reject the notion that having teachers carrying loaded guns in schools makes kids safer."

"We understand that people are trying to solve the next tragedy, but why is it that arming teachers - which would actually increase the number of students in dangerous situations - is where folks want to go?" said NEA President Lily Eskelsen Garcia.

School board member Debbie Jessee, a retired Lee County high school teacher, said most of the local residents who spoke during the board meeting were in favor.

In Lee County, tucked between Tennessee and Kentucky, more than 80 percent of voters cast ballots for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, while Democrat Hillary Clinton received just 17 percent of the vote.

"Ours is a very rural community and people in general grew up having guns in their household," Jessee said.

"I can remember in the early part of my teaching career, some of the young boys would have guns in the gun racks in their vehicles out in the parking lot because either before or after class, they were going to go hunting. It's just part of the social factor around here."

Hines said 37 teachers and staff members submitted applications volunteering to carry guns in school after they discussed the plan in June. Since then, Hines said, many other people have asked him, "What do I need to do to apply?"

