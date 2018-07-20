Soaring temperatures, humidity bring dangerous heat in South - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Soaring temperatures, humidity bring dangerous heat in South

ATLANTA (AP) - Scorching heat is spreading across much of the South, where temperatures are expected to soar over 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service posted heat advisories and warnings Friday from the New Mexico-Texas border eastward to parts of Alabama.

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi and west Tennessee were all under heat advisories or warnings Friday morning.

Forecasters say the hot temperatures will combine with high humidity, which could be lethal to some people. They warn that children, older people, those without air conditioning and outdoor workers will be particularly at risk.

There's also a threat of severe storms, which could spawn tornadoes in parts of the South. The national Storm Prediction Center says the area at greatest risk of storms Friday includes parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

