President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

Trump backs down under fire, 'clarifies' on Russia meddling

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

Comic-Con fans go wild meeting first female 'Doctor Who'

The New York Times says President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded him discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model who said she had had an affair with him.

Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.

Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018.

A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.

Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018.

Civil rights legend James Meredith says he's on a new mission from God.

This June 27, 2018 photo shows civil rights activist James Meredith in Jackson, Miss.

Civil rights legend Meredith says he's on a mission from God

Ohio State says over 100 ex-students shared accounts of sexual misconduct by now-dead team doctor under investigation.

Former Ohio State University student Steve Snyder-Hill discusses a complaint he submitted decades ago about the behavior of Dr. Richard Strauss, during an interview at home in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

Scorching heat is spreading across much of the South, where temperatures are expected to soar over 100 degrees and persist into next week.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has spared a condemned killer whose sentence was challenged after a juror came forward with concerns that the extent of the inmate's childhood abuse was shielded at trial.

The U.S. Army says one of five civilian employees hurt in an explosion and fire at a military depot in Pennsylvania has died.

An explosion was reported at around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, July 19, 2018 at Letterkenny Army Depot, in Chambersburg, Pa.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says reports of bleak living and working conditions for members of the women's' soccer team he co-owns are "unacceptable" and will be fixed. Bed Bath & Beyond is cq without commas.

A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.

In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras.

Baby who was in US court now will be back in dad's arms

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A coroner says a civilian worker killed in a fire and explosion at an Army facility in Pennsylvania died of burns.

The Lehigh County coroner's office on Friday identified the victim as 29-year-old Eric Byers, a resident of the Philadelphia suburbs.

Byers was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m. Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. The coroner's office says Byers was handling chemicals when a flash fire occurred.

Four other civilian employees were injured in the fire at Letterkenny Army Depot. The depot's commander says two remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The blast and fire occurred in a painting area for vehicles on Thursday morning at the facility in Chambersburg, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Philadelphia. The cause is under investigation.

