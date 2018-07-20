Heat Wave Maxes Out With Heat Indexes Near 114 Degrees - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Heat Wave Maxes Out With Heat Indexes Near 114 Degrees

By Jed Castles, News 9 Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Record heat building for Friday.

Rain chances remain low as the excessive heat warnings and advisories will dominate the state for Friday.

Lows will start near or in the 80s before they skyrocket in the morning. Signals point to record to near record highs with temps closing in on 110! The all-time record set in 2012 was 113 for OKC so Friday looks like a big day temp-wise.

A not-so-hot front pushes in Saturday. North of the boundary temps will drop into the 90s and possibly 80s, south of it, the highs will again climb to near record levels. How far south the boundary shifts through the state will be the toughest challenge.

Next week, highs will hover in the 90s to near 100. Some signs of lower 90s later next week, but now that we've crossed into the 100 territory, it may be tougher to get there.

The last two weeks of July and first week of August are considered seasonably the "hottest time of the year".

