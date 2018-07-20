Tornado stuns Iowa town but residents say they'll rebuild

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

The New York Times says President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded him discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model who said she had had an affair with him.

A federal judge says the Trump administration is making "great progress" toward meeting a July 26 deadline to reunite more than 2,500 children with their families after they were separated at the border.

Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leavin...

A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.

(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...

Flurry of unexpected tornadoes swept through central Iowa, injuring at least 17 people, flattening buildings in three cities and forcing a hospital evacuation.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). A local resident runs past a tornado-damaged building on Main Street, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town including the histori...

Authorities have arrested the grandfather of a 2-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed by her 4-year-old cousin in Southern California.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP). San Bernardino County Sheriff's personnel investigate the scene of a fatal shooting, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Muscoy, Calif. Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 2-ye...

The unprecedented move from MGM Resorts International to sue hundreds of victims of last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas relies on an obscure U.S. law never tested in court.

(AP Photo/Ronda Churchill, File). FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, an American flag waves near a police barricade on the Las Vegas Strip with the MGM Grand hotel and casino in the background after a mass shooting in Las Vegas. The unprecedented ...

A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.

(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...

Authorities in Hawaii say two associates of a man suspected of killing a Big Island police officer have been arrested but the shooter remains at large.

(Hawaii County Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Hawaii County Police Department shows Officer Bronson Kaliloa. Hawaii's entire Big Island police force was on alert Wednesday, July 18, 2018, for Justin Josh...

More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.

(Rodney White/The Des Moines Register via AP). Damage to production plants at Vermeer Corp., a farm and construction equipment manufacturer in Pella, Iowa, is seen in an aerial view, Thursday, July 19, 2018, after a tornado went through the area.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Roy Schweinebart, of Marshalltown, Iowa, shovels bricks from a tornado-damaged building near Main Street, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business di...

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). A local resident rides his bike past a toppled street sign on Main Street, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town including the hi...

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). An uprooted tree lies in front of the tornado damaged Marshall County Courthouse, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town including...

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). A local resident runs past a tornado-damaged building on Main Street, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town including the histori...

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - With the scope of the devastation still sinking in, business owners and residents of the central Iowa city of Marshalltown on Friday began picking up bricks from collapsed buildings, dragging away downed trees and trying to return to the lives they knew before a powerful tornado roared through their community.

Structures throughout Marshalltown were hit by the Thursday afternoon tornado but some of the worst damage was to the historic courthouse and brick buildings that line the city's quaint town square. For years, officials and property owners have slowly worked to spruce up the buildings, only to see them devastated in minutes.

"Since 2002 we've spent $50 million in building renovations and now to see these, I'm just sick," said Jenny Etter, executive director of the Marshalltown Central Business District, a nonprofit group. "We were making giant strides in restoring the downtown so this is really devastating to us because we were on a roll. These buildings were beautiful."

At the 132-year-old courthouse, a blue tarp flapped over a gaping hole atop the clock tower after the cupola tumbled to the ground.

Local officials promised to rebuild, but some residents were too shocked to make plans.

Crystal Jensen, tears running down her face, said the storm passed in just three minutes, but it left her house in ruins and blew away photos and a bracelet from her father.

"I just lost my dad two months ago and this happened," she said. "I'm kind of at a loss."

Terri Shetler, owner of an embroidery shop on the town square, was digging out her 2017 Toyota Sienna, missing a front quarter panel, windows blown out and filled with mud, shingles and wood slivers.

"I'm pretty shaken. I came out and saw the courthouse and all this," she said. "But it can be replaced."

The tornado that hit Marshalltown was among a flurry of unexpected twisters that swept through central Iowa on Thursday, injuring at least 17 people and flattening buildings in three cities.

The National Weather Service said Friday that at least five tornadoes and likely more struck. Meteorologist Jeff Johnson said it will take days to determine their strength and total number.

Marshalltown, a city of 27,000, was hit hardest. Officials said 10 people were injured and at least 28 people were relocated to an emergency shelter.

About 200 workers from several states were scrambling to replace 500 utility poles and restore power to thousands of customers, said Alliant Energy spokesman Justin Foss. Natural gas service remains shut down in part of the city, he said.

The local hospital will be closed for an undetermined period after the building was damaged and 43 patients were taken to nearby communities. The hospital emergency and urgent care services were moved for now to another building in Marshalltown.

Tornadoes also ripped through the central Iowa cities of Pella and Bondurant, damaging homes and a factory.

Gov. Kim Reynolds toured the cities Friday and then said she'd signed proclamations that would immediately provide help from state agencies, including providing dump trucks to remove debris and asbestos removal.

"This is the widest area and the most destruction," she said in Marshalltown. "Multiple buildings and facilities. It's just unbelievable when you take a look at the devastation and destruction that we see."

In Pella, seven people suffered minor injuries when a tornado hit the agricultural machinery maker Vermeer Manufacturing, scattering huge sheets of metal through a parking lot and leaving one building with a gaping hole.

The National Weather Service confirmed it was an EF3 tornado, with winds about 144 mph.

Several homes were destroyed in Bondurant.

___

Associated Press writers Margery Beck and Nelson Lampe in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this report.

___

For the latest updates on this story: https://apnews.com/3fa25b7a12774652917f3ca6214fd251

