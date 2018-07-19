EMSA Treats Nearly 130 People For Heat Illness

Since the summers' heat started blanketing the state, 129 people have been treated by EMSA medics.

Since the summers' heat started blanketing the state, 129 people have been treated by EMSA medics. But this year, calls look a little different.

“What we're seeing in this time frame is not necessarily an increase in heat related calls, what we're seeing is the change in the Demographic of the patient that we're taking care of,” said Heather Yazdanepour with EMSA.

EMSA has seen an increase in the number of younger, healthier Oklahomans. Also, from people who are used to being outside for long periods of time, like golfers and construction workers.

Officials say these calls may be due to the consecutive number of days temperatures have been high. But also because of the humidity levels.

“That humidity puts a sheen on your body and it doesn’t allow you to evaporate heat, which is one of the ways we really do cool ourselves,” said Yazdanepour.

Some who will experience the heat the most this summer are the states homeless. Several shelters across Oklahoma have the heat increase on their radar.

“We are constantly providing water bottles, definitely three meals a day so that they can have good food and nutrition in their body,” said Tom Jones, CEO City Rescue Mission.

City Rescue Mission, along with other homeless shelters, are taking water bottle donations at their locations.

Ways you can keep yourself from experiencing a heat-related illness:

Wear light colored clothing

Take frequent breaks

Try to stay in the shade

Remember, drink plenty of water, and try to stay indoors during the peak heat of the day, which is normally from noon to 4 p.m.