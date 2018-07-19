Kin say Scout leader who drowned saving boy loved children

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

Political spending is getting more secretive in the US with the IRS dropping a requirement that many types of nonprofits will no longer have to provide lists of their donors.

US political spending getting more secretive with IRS change

Authorities say as 22 people have been injured in a tent collapse at a Central California military base.

Another big first for the marijuana industry is in the books: A major Canadian cannabis company has completed an initial public stock offering in the United States, raising $153 million, just as Canada prepares to legalize the drug nationwide.

American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.

AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says it is reinstating dental and vision care for hundreds of thousands of Medicaid recipients who had their benefits cut recently.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

OREM, Utah (AP) - A 22-year-old Boy Scout leader who drowned saving a struggling young boy during a practice exercise in a Utah pond was a lifelong Scout himself who loved helping kids learn the wilderness skills he treasured, his family said Thursday.

Younger children had always looked up to Wesley Robert Kratzer, who had blonde hair, a wide smile and dreams of becoming a successful entrepreneur.

"He was very nurturing, compassionate, like he looked through your eyes and went straight to your soul," his sister Lindy Kratzer said.

Her younger brother, a newlywed, was one of three adults helping three 11-and-12-year-old boys learn swimming skills to advance in the scouting program Wednesday night when one of the kids started to struggle in the water, police said. He had only been a Scout leader for a couple of months.

Wesley Kratzer pushed the boy to safety then dropped under the water and disappeared, said Salem police Chief Brad James.

"We don't know if it was fatigue, we don't know if he cramped up. We may never know," James said. Members of the group were not wearing life jackets, police said.

Divers searched the murky pond by feel for nearly an hour before finding the body under about 12 feet (4 meters) of water.

On shore, his anguished family waited, holding out hope because they knew he was a good swimmer and a skilled outdoorsman who had swam in the pond before.

"We were hoping until the last moment that they would find him, that he went somewhere, maybe to the car, or to the restroom, that he would be found," said his stepmother, Irina Kratzer.

He dreamed about living in the middle of nowhere and surviving off the land, though his polite, gregarious nature also made him a natural salesman. He used to buy ice-cream bars and to sell them to women in the neighborhood with a price tag $5 apiece.

He wanted to become wealthy so he could support a future family with his wife Diana; they married in February.

His death rescuing a child makes a tragic kind of sense for the young man who always looked out for others, family members said.

"Yet another good deed. That happened to be where he needed to be," said his father Tay Kratzer.

The Boy Scout who was struggling in the water is safe, though the troop is mourning.

"They're really shook up," James said.

Medical examiners will perform an autopsy.

Salem Pond is a popular summer spot about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City, complete with picnic tables and pavilions, bordered by mountains in the distance.

There have been a handful of drownings there over the past two decades.

___

This story has been corrected to show the leader was 22 years old, not 25, and the boys are 11 and 12, not 10 and 11, per updated information from police.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.