FOP Calls For OCPD To Change Tattoo Policy

The Fraternal Order Of Police thinks Oklahoma City Police needs to change its policy on tattoos.

The Fraternal Order Of Police thinks Oklahoma City Police needs to change its policy on tattoos.

For the past 11 years, no new officers can have visible tattoos with a short sleeve shirt.

The FOP calls the policy outdated and wants the chief to change the rule.

The FOP says many of their best officers are military members and those with a visible tattoo aren't even considered.

“At the end of the day, someone shouldn’t just be cut off because they have a tattoo,” said FOP Vice President Mark Nelson.

The FOP says they conducted a poll two years ago of 500 OKC residents. Results showed 80 percent didn't care if officers had visible tattoos while on duty.

Chief Bill Citty considers tattoos part of the dress code.

"What's good today may not be good tomorrow. It may be a gang symbol tomorrow. and I can't monitor it,” said Chief Citty.

Chief Citty said he has nothing against tattoos but monitoring what would be allowed would be very difficult.

Edmond Police has a similar tattoo police.

Norman and Tulsa Police Departments allow its officers to have tattoos, but not on their face, neck and hands.