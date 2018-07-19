FOP Calls For OCPD To Change Tattoo Policy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

FOP Calls For OCPD To Change Tattoo Policy

Posted: Updated:
The Fraternal Order Of Police thinks Oklahoma City Police needs to change its policy on tattoos. The Fraternal Order Of Police thinks Oklahoma City Police needs to change its policy on tattoos.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Fraternal Order Of Police thinks Oklahoma City Police needs to change its policy on tattoos.

For the past 11 years, no new officers can have visible tattoos with a short sleeve shirt.

The FOP calls the policy outdated and wants the chief to change the rule.

The FOP says many of their best officers are military members and those with a visible tattoo aren't even considered.

“At the end of the day, someone shouldn’t just be cut off because they have a tattoo,” said FOP Vice President Mark Nelson.

The FOP says they conducted a poll two years ago of 500 OKC residents. Results showed 80 percent didn't care if officers had visible tattoos while on duty.

Chief Bill Citty considers tattoos part of the dress code.

"What's good today may not be good tomorrow. It may be a gang symbol tomorrow. and I can't monitor it,” said Chief Citty.

Chief Citty said he has nothing against tattoos but monitoring what would be allowed would be very difficult.

Edmond Police has a similar tattoo police.

Norman and Tulsa Police Departments allow its officers to have tattoos, but not on their face, neck and hands.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.