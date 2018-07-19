Reversal: Kentucky restoring Medicaid benefits for thousands

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says it is reinstating dental and vision care for hundreds of thousands of Medicaid recipients who had their benefits cut recently.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says it is reinstating dental and vision care for hundreds of thousands of Medicaid recipients who had their benefits cut recently.

The Trump administration wants to change how endangered species are protected by the U.S. government.

The Trump administration wants to change how endangered species are protected by the U.S. government.

An explosion at an Army depot in Pennsylvania has left some workers injured.

An explosion at an Army depot in Pennsylvania has left some workers injured.

Political spending is getting more secretive in the US with the IRS dropping a requirement that many types of nonprofits will no longer have to provide lists of their donors.

Political spending is getting more secretive in the US with the IRS dropping a requirement that many types of nonprofits will no longer have to provide lists of their donors.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - This March 22, 2013 file photo shows the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington. The Trump administration is lifting requirements for some tax-exempt groups to disclose the identities...

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - This March 22, 2013 file photo shows the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington. The Trump administration is lifting requirements for some tax-exempt groups to disclose the identities...

US political spending getting more secretive with IRS change

US political spending getting more secretive with IRS change

Authorities say as 22 people have been injured in a tent collapse at a Central California military base.

Authorities say as 22 people have been injured in a tent collapse at a Central California military base.

Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.

Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...

American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.

American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this July 18, 2018 photo, soybean farmer Michael Petefish poses in his soybean field at his farm near Claremont in southern Minnesota. American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war esca...

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this July 18, 2018 photo, soybean farmer Michael Petefish poses in his soybean field at his farm near Claremont in southern Minnesota. American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war esca...

Another big first for the marijuana industry is in the books: A major Canadian cannabis company has completed an initial public stock offering in the United States, raising $153 million, just as Canada prepares to legalize the drug nationwide.

Another big first for the marijuana industry is in the books: A major Canadian cannabis company has completed an initial public stock offering in the United States, raising $153 million, just as Canada prepares to...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.

Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says it's reinstating dental and vision care for hundreds of thousands of Medicaid recipients who had their benefits cut recently amid an outcry.

The benefits were abruptly cut after a federal judge rejected the Republican governor's plan to overhaul Kentucky's Medicaid program. The cuts had triggered stinging criticism from Democrats and public health advocates.

The reversal was announced late Thursday by the state's Cabinet for Health and Family Services. It says dental and vision coverage are being restored to "mitigate the consequences" of the ruling.

The ruling marked a setback for President Donald Trump's administration, which has been encouraging states to impose work requirements and other changes on the state and federal health insurance program for poor and disabled people.

The ruling blocks those requirements for now in Kentucky.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.