Report: Carmelo Anthony Traded To Atlanta Hawks In 3-Team Trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder has traded Carmelo Anthony to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Thunder will receive point guard Dennis Schroder, sources told ESPN. This deal was a part of a three-team trade between the Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Thunder.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Justin Anderson will go the Hawks, Mike Muscala will go the 76ers, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will got the Thunder.

Anthony will be waived and will join the team of his choice.

The Hawks also receive a protected 2022 first-round pick from the Thunder in this trade.