Oklahoma legislative leaders form 13-member marijuana panel

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Leaders in the Oklahoma House and Senate have named a 13-member working group of legislators to recommend regulations for the new medical marijuana industry in the state.

The nine Republicans and four Democrats plan to convene a series of public meetings on medical marijuana beginning next week.

The authors of medical marijuana State Question 788, approved by 57 percent of voters last month, required the state to have a system for licensing applications for patients and dispensaries up and running within 30 days of passage.

The Oklahoma Board of Health approved emergency rules last week that were quickly signed by the governor but have been the subject of intense criticism. Attorney General Mike Hunter said on Wednesday the board overstepped its authority and should reconvene to pass less restrictive rules.

