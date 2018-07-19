Bassmaster College Series Takes Over Lake Tenkiller

Hundreds of college anglers from across the country are competing in the Bassmaster College Series at Lake Tenkiller.

There are 136 teams in the field from colleges all over the country.

Thousands of people are expected to show up Thursday to support the competitors.



This is the first time the College National Championship has been in the state of Oklahoma.

There are four Oklahoma teams in the field; 2 from Northeastern State, one from Oklahoma State, and 1 from UCO.

The way it works is the 136 teams will fish Thursday and Friday for their best 5-fish limit each day.

After Friday, the field will be cut down to just 12 teams and they will fish Saturday for the championship.

Some anglers said they are excited to see how much the sport is growing.

"When I fished the Oklahoma Trail I think it was my freshman or sophomore year we had like 10 boats by the time I graduated there was like 100. Just to see it in my few short years take off is cool,” said one competitor.

The weigh-in starts at 3 p.m. Thursday.