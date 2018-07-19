Trump administration seeks endangered species rule changes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trump administration seeks endangered species rule changes

Posted: Updated:

By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - The Trump administration wants to change how endangered species are protected by the U.S. government.

Administration officials on Thursday proposed new rules they said would advance conservation by simplifying and improving how the landmark Endangered Species Act is used.

The changes include potential limits on habitat protections, an end to automatic protections for threatened plants and animals, and streamlining inter-agency consultations when federal government actions could jeopardize a species.

Wildlife advocates say the changes will speed extinctions in the name of furthering the administration's anti-environment agenda.

The proposals come amid longstanding criticism of the Endangered Species Act by business groups and Republicans in Congress.

Republicans lawmakers are pushing legislation to enact broad changes to the Endangered Species Act, saying it hinders economic activities while doing little to restore species.

