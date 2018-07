President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

Authorities say as 22 people have been injured in a tent collapse at a Central California military base.

AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.

AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

An explosion at an Army depot in Pennsylvania has left some workers injured.

The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is scheduled for auction next week with a minimum bid of $1 million.

A malnourished 15-year-old Oklahoma boy who survived by eating sticks, leaves and grass has been found living in a barn, and four members of his family have been arrested for child neglect.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...

The Fire Department of New York says a high-pressure steam leak has caused street closings in Manhattan's Flatiron District; there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Authorities have arrested three carnival workers in the deaths of two vendors who disappeared from a fair in Kansas and were found in a shallow grave in an Arkansas forest.

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and EMILY SWANSON

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Would you want to know if you harbor a gene linked to Alzheimer's or another incurable disease? A new poll finds most Americans would.

Some 17 percent of Americans already have undergone at least one kind of DNA test, and 52 percent of the remainder say they'd like to, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released Thursday.

Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason. But large segments of the public also want to know if they're at risk for various medical conditions - even if they can't do anything about it. In fact, 60 percent of people say they'd want to know if they carried a gene associated with a disease that's currently incurable, the AP-NORC poll found.

The question is how they'd handle that information. For most diseases, whether you get sick depends on a mix of genetics, lifestyle and other factors.

"It's really important for people to understand that it is a risk, not a destiny," said Erica Ramos, president of the National Society of Genetic Counselors.

LOTS OF TESTS TO CHOOSE FROM

Genealogy buffs can get clues about ancestry. DNA testing can help diagnose symptoms, predict risk of later health problems, or tell if prospective parents might pass on diseases such as cystic fibrosis. Doctors can tell if certain medicines are more or less likely to work based on genetics, what's called precision medicine.

Some gene tests require just a credit card and mailing in a saliva sample, while others need a doctor's order - and there are important differences.

WHAT PEOPLE WANT TO KNOW

Younger adults especially want to know what health conditions might lie ahead. Among those under 30, more than two-thirds are interested in genetic testing and of those, 65 percent say one reason is to learn if they might pass a disease to their children.

If they're at risk for an incurable disease, 78 percent of the younger crowd would want to know.

And if they got that bad news, 8 in 10 people of all ages would tell siblings and children, family members who might harbor the same gene.

WHO GETS TESTED

Those living in households making $100,000 a year or more are most likely to have had a gene test. Direct-to-consumer tests are paid for out-of-pocket, but insurance may cover DNA tests deemed medically necessary.

TRUSTING THE RESULTS

Most people think genetic testing is at least somewhat reliable, but less than half call it very or extremely reliable, the poll found.

DNA testing isn't foolproof, said Ramos, the genetic counselor. There can be false alarms, the reason medical labs and the most popular direct-to-consumer companies must meet strict testing rules. But there are loopholes: Say after ancestry testing, you download the "raw" genetic data generated to analyze your heritage and send the file to a second company to interpret whatever health information is inside. Those companies may not be certified for medical diagnosis - meaning it's important for a doctor to verify any scary result.

The flip side: False reassurance. Direct-to-consumer tests for breast cancer risk, for example, only look for a few mutations. If cancer runs in the family, you may need a doctor-ordered test that examines a variety of genes and mutations, Ramos said.

A genetic counselor can help explain the different tests and what results mean.

PRIVACY IS COMPLICATED, TOO

Half of Americans are very or extremely concerned about companies sharing their genetic data without their knowledge, and roughly a third have the same concerns about medical researchers and doctors, the poll found.

Remember how investigators used a free genealogy website to track down a suspected California serial killer ? Half of people think genetic data should be used to help solve crimes only with the consent of the person tested, a third think it's OK without that consent - and 13 percent don't think law enforcement should use it at all.

Crime aside, federal law offers some privacy protections for DNA testing in medical settings - but check privacy policies on direct-to-consumer websites.

The AP-NORC poll of 1,109 adults was conducted June 13-18 using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

Respondents were first selected randomly using address-based sampling methods, and later interviewed online or by phone.

Online:

AP-NORC Center: http://www.apnorc.org/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.