High-pressure steam leak in Manhattan; no injuries reported

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...

An Ohio city attorney has recommended that the state law police cited to arrest porn actress Stormy Daniels should not be enforced.

(Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons ...

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

An explosion at an Army depot in Pennsylvania has left some workers injured.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

Authorities say as 22 people have been injured in a tent collapse at a Central California military base.

Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...

The Fire Department of New York says a high-pressure steam leak has caused street closings in Manhattan's Flatiron District; there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Authorities have arrested three carnival workers in the deaths of two vendors who disappeared from a fair in Kansas and were found in a shallow grave in an Arkansas forest.

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover.

No injuries were reported, but energy company Con Edison, which owns the subterranean pipe, warned people who may have gotten material on them to bag their clothes and shower immediately as a precaution against possible asbestos.

Buildings along several blocks of Fifth Avenue have been evacuated as a precaution.

The high-pressure steam leak was reported at around 6:40 a.m. The steam was still billowing about 10 stories high two hours later.

WABC reported there also were manhole explosions from West 19th Street to West 21st streets. Some subway trains were bypassing the area.

"I looked around and saw this big huge plume of steam shoot into the air," said Daniel Lizio-Katzen, 42, who was riding his bike home to the West Village.

"It was a pretty violent explosion," Lizio-Katzen told the Daily News. "The steam was shooting up into the air about 70 feet. It was pushing up at such a high pressure that it was spewing all of this dirt and debris. The cars around were coated in mud ... It left a huge crater in the middle of the street."

Brendan Walsh, 22, a senior at New York University, had just gotten off a train and was headed to class when he saw the plume.

"The billows were about six stories high. There was a large scatter of debris," he said. "I was standing behind the police line when a Con Ed worker came rushing over and screaming at police and firefighters to push everyone north because he was worried that there could be secondary manhole explosions."

"Everyone - including the police and firefighters who were standing by - started moving back," he said.

Firefighters stripped off their heavy outerwear, bagged it and entered a red decontamination tent in their gym shorts and t-shirts to take showers.

Businesses were braced for the worst as the response dragged on and police and firefighters blocked access to buildings close to the explosion, crippling their neighborhood and their workday.

