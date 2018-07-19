Pawnee Co. Woman Charged With Killing Her Father Booked Into Jail

A woman charged with murdering her father in Pawnee County is now booked into jail.

Prosecutors charged 33-year old Jennifer Starkey earlier this month.

The sheriff's office says Starkey cut herself in the neck after stabbing her father, James Starkey to death in his home near Mannford on July 1st. Deputies say Jennifer Starkey has been in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted wound until this week.

The sheriff's office says she has a history of mental illness